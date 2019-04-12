Hamilton Assigned to Walleye

April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday assigned defenseman Trevor Hamilton to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

??Skating in his first full professional season, Hamilton, 24, has split the campaign between Grand Rapids and Toledo. While making his AHL debut, Hamilton has played in 17 games with the Griffins, posting three points (1-2-3) and eight penalty minutes. Appearing in 28 contests with the Walleye, he has tallied 14 points (5-9-14), a plus-three rating and 20 PIM. Toledo begins play in the Kelly Cup Playoffs tonight against Fort Wayne in Game 1 of the division semifinals.

The 6-foot, 195-pound blueliner made his pro debut at the end of 2017-18, playing in four games with Toledo and registering one assist. A native of Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich., Hamilton was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-Big Ten selection last season after pacing all conference defensemen with 29 points (6-23-29) in 38 contests for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

??The Griffins' magic number to extend their franchise-record Calder Cup Playoff streak to seven years stands at one point. Grand Rapids hosts Manitoba tonight at 7 p.m. in its final home game of the regular season and can secure a playoff bid with at least a point or any Iowa loss against Chicago tonight. ?

?Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.