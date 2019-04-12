Barracuda Score Three Unanswered to Top Eagles, 3-1

LOVELAND, CO. - The San Jose Barracuda would rally back from a 1-0 deficit scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-1 on Friday. Eagles forward Michael Joly netted Colorado's lone goal in the contest, as goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered the loss in net, surrendering three goals on 34 shots.

After a scoreless first period, Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first when Joly collected an outlet pass and darted down the left wing before snapping a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 13:57 mark of the second period.

San Jose would generate a quick response, as just nine seconds later forward Jefferey Viel would swat a centering pass out of midair at the top of the crease, beating Francouz and tying the game at 1-1.

As the middle frame wound towards its conclusion, Barracuda defenseman Nicolas DeSimone would field a drop-pass at the top of the circle and power a one-timer into the back of the net to give San Jose a 2-1 advantage with only 12 seconds left in the period.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of action, the Barracuda would add a little insurance when forward Dylan Gambrell fired a shot from the top of the right circle that would light the lamp and give San Jose a 3-1 lead just 2:10 into the third period.

Colorado would be forced to pull Francouz in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but the Eagles would not be able to tuck one past Barracuda goalie Antoine Bibeau and San Jose would hold on for the 3-1 victory.

The Barracuda outshot Colorado 34-28, as the Eagles went 0-for-3 on the power play but were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they close out the regular season against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, April 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

