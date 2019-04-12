Barracuda Score Three Unanswered to Top Eagles, 3-1
April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO. - The San Jose Barracuda would rally back from a 1-0 deficit scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-1 on Friday. Eagles forward Michael Joly netted Colorado's lone goal in the contest, as goaltender Pavel Francouz suffered the loss in net, surrendering three goals on 34 shots.
After a scoreless first period, Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first when Joly collected an outlet pass and darted down the left wing before snapping a shot into the back of the net to give the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 13:57 mark of the second period.
San Jose would generate a quick response, as just nine seconds later forward Jefferey Viel would swat a centering pass out of midair at the top of the crease, beating Francouz and tying the game at 1-1.
As the middle frame wound towards its conclusion, Barracuda defenseman Nicolas DeSimone would field a drop-pass at the top of the circle and power a one-timer into the back of the net to give San Jose a 2-1 advantage with only 12 seconds left in the period.
Heading into the final 20 minutes of action, the Barracuda would add a little insurance when forward Dylan Gambrell fired a shot from the top of the right circle that would light the lamp and give San Jose a 3-1 lead just 2:10 into the third period.
Colorado would be forced to pull Francouz in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but the Eagles would not be able to tuck one past Barracuda goalie Antoine Bibeau and San Jose would hold on for the 3-1 victory.
The Barracuda outshot Colorado 34-28, as the Eagles went 0-for-3 on the power play but were a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they close out the regular season against the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, April 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season are on-sale now and start at just $18 per seat. Purchase your seats today by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, online at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the Eagles ticketing department at 970-686-SHOT (7468).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Comeback Falls Short in Home Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Stars Fight for 4-3 Win in San Antonio to Stay Alive - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered to Top Eagles, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- St. Denis and Aho each score in Bridgeport's penultimate game of the regular season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins' Fate Undetermined Heading into Saturday's Regular Season Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Fall in Overtime in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Moose Tops Grand Rapids, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Struthers Gets First Pro Goal in 5-1 Loss to Syracuse - Laval Rocket
- Iowa Too Wild for Wolves in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Defeated by Comets in Utica - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sold out MassMutual Center Sees T-Birds Stomp Sound Tigers, 7-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sandstrom Sensational in Phantoms Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devils Stun Amerks in Overtime, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Boucher's Hat Trick Leads Comets To Wild Win Over Penguins - Utica Comets
- Pack Doubled up by Hershey in Home Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Upended by Checkers 2-1 in Final Regular-Season Home Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blowout Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Ground Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall 4-3 to Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Top Cleveland in Regular-Season Finale - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hamilton Assigned to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Sign Center Adam Ruzicka - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Luukkonen to Amateur Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Ontario's Brett Sutter Wins AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - AHL
- Brett Sutter Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Wild's Landon Ferraro Named Winner of Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as AHL's Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Heat, Reign Square off Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa's Landon Ferraro Named 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - AHL
- Sound Tigers Cap Regular Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.