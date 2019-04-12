P-Bruins Fall 4-3 to Phantoms

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell 4-3 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday night, missing out on a chance to clinch a place in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. The P-Bruins got their goals from Paul Carey, Gemel Smith and Jordan Szwarz, while Zane McIntyre made his 45th start of the season in net.

Lehigh Valley started off strong when Colin McDonald netted the first goal of the game and his 12th of the season at 5:18. Matthew Strome and Cole Bardreau earned the assists on the play that gave the Phantoms a 1-0 lead. Providence struggled to keep up as Lehigh Valley's Byron Froese tallied another goal at 7:51. Mark Friedman and James de Haas earned helpers on the play giving the Phantoms a 2-0 lead over the P-Bruins into the locker room.

The Phantoms extended their lead at the start of the second when Greg Carey tallied their third goal of the game and his 29th of the season at 1:04. Corban Knight assisted on the power play goal that gave Lehigh Valley a 3-0 advantage. The Phantoms continued to pour it on when Knight potted their fourth goal of the game at 18:14, assisted by Bardreau. Providence fought to make a comeback as Paul Carey lit the lamp with his 27th of the season. Gemel Smith earned the helper on the play that put the P-Bruins on the board. Smith netted a goal only a few minutes later, beating Felix Sandstrom with just one second left on the clock. Jordan Szwarz and Lee Stempniak assisted on the power play goal that kept Providence alive trailing just 4-2 into the second intermission.

The P-Bruins continued their comeback as Jordan Szwarz netted Providence's third goal of the night and his 23rd of the season at 9:35. Anton Blidh and Jakub Zboril earned assists on the play as the P-Bruins trimmed their deficit to one. Both teams continued a steady back and forth fight throughout the remainder of the third period, but Providence fell short to Lehigh Valley 4-3 in regulation.

McIntyre stopped 25 shots while Sandstrom stopped 40 shots. Providence was 2/6 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back at the Dunk for their final regular season game Sunday April 14 when they take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at 3:05 pm.

