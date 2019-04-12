Flames Sign Center Adam Ruzicka

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed center Adam Ruzicka to a three year, two-way entry level contract.

Ruzicka, a native of Bratislava, Slovakia, just concluded his third season in the OHL. On January 9th, the 19-year-old centre was traded from Sarnia to the Sudbury Wolves in exchange for three draft picks. He finished the season third in goals (24) on the Wolves despite joining the team for only 30 of their 68 games. He had his best offensive season netting 35 goals and 43 assists for 78 points along with 36 penalty minutes in 65 games. In the postseason, Ruzicka lead his team in scoring with three goals and seven assists for ten points in eight games. He was drafted by the Flames in the 4th round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft.

ADAM RUZICKA - CENTRE

BORN: Bratislava, Slovakia DATE: May 11, 1999

HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: CGY - 4th round (109th overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft

