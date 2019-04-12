Iowa Too Wild for Wolves in OT
April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - The Chicago Wolves went into extra time with the Iowa Wild for the fourth time this season, but dropped their final regular-season meeting 2-1 in overtime at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.
Center Gage Quinney scored for Chicago (43-21-6-4) while goaltender Max Lagace (16-9-6) saved 35 shots.
Wild captain Cal O'Reilly scored both goals for Iowa (36-26-8-5) to keep his team in playoff contention while netminder Andrew Hammond (18-12-2) stopped 23 shots.
After a quiet two periods, the Wolves finally broke the scoreless draw when Quinney drew a high-sticking penalty in the third period. Back on the ice for the power play, Quinney caught a pass above the left circle and took a few strides toward the net before rifling a shot over Hammond's shoulder at the 8:32 mark.
O'Reilly tied the game at the 15:24 mark, capitalizing on traffic in front of the Wolves net to send the game into overtime.
With less than a minute to go in the extra period, Hammond made a diving save to give Iowa possession before O'Reilly raced up ice on a breakaway and slotted the puck between the post and Lagace's stick at 4:39.
The Wolves wrap up the regular season hosting the Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at Allstate Arena. The first 3,000 fans at Saturday's First Responders Night receive a pair of sunglasses, courtesy of Turtle Wax. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
