Crunch Ground Rocket, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Carter Verhaeghe set a new franchise record for the most points in a single season with 80 as the Syracuse Crunch defeated the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at the War Memorial Arena.

Verhaeghe put up two goals and an assist, while Alex Barre-Boulet also had a three-point night with a goal and two helpers. The win advances the Crunch to 46-21-4-3 on the season and 5-1 in the six-game season series against the Rocket.

Goaltender Eddie Pasquale earned the win with 20 saves in net for the Crunch. Connor LaCouvee allowed three goals on 11 shots before being relieved by Michael McNiven early in the second period. McNiven went on to stop 14-of-16 between the pipes for the Rocket. Syracuse converted on 2-of-5 power play opportunities and went 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring 1:34 into the game when Alex Volkov netted a quick wrister from the left faceoff dot off assists from Barre-Boulet and Verhaeghe. Just 1:05 later, Syracuse doubled their lead. Taylor Raddysh fed Andy Andreoff to go bar down from the left circle. Cameron Gaunce recorded the secondary helper.

The Rocket stole one back on the power play at the 12:58 mark. Matthew Struthers fired a shot from the left-wing boards that snuck past Pasquale short side. Assists went to Alexandre Alain and Cale Fleury.

Syracuse regained their two-goal lead with a power-play goal of their own 1:21 into the middle stanza. After getting a pass from Cameron Gaunce, Verhaeghe skated in and sniped a shot from the left side. Cory Conacher earned a point on the goal that chased LaCouvee from the game.

Verhaeghe potted his second of the game halfway through the middle stanza. After Barre-Boulet's shot was caught in traffic, Gabriel Dumont poked the puck towards the net where Verhaeghe finished it off from behind McNiven.

The Crunch added another power-play goal with 3:37 remaining in the game to top the Rocket, 5-1. Conacher centered a feed for Barre-Boulet to one-time from the high slot.

The Crunch host the Rochester Americans tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Carter Verhaeghe set a new franchise record for most points in a single season with 80 and is the first player in the league to hit the 80-point mark this season...Alex Barre-Boulet leads the league with 34 goals...Cameron Gaunce recorded his first multi-point game since Feb. 20 against Laval.

