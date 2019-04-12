Heat, Reign Square off Friday in Ontario

April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Friday, April 12, 2019

Arena: Citizens Business Bank Arena

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for a chance to win a puck signed by Tyler Parsons.

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to avenge Wednesday's setback with a rematch against the Ontario Reign Friday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena in the final meeting of the year between the clubs. The Reign took the midweek tilt by a 7-2 final score, using four unanswered goals in the third period to claim the road victory over the Heat.

The Heat have won twice in four tries in Ontario on the year, taking the last meeting by a 4-3 final in a shootout on March 31.

20 FOR 20

Curtis Lazar netted his 20th goal of the season in Wednesday's game against the Reign, beating Cal Petersen in the first period for an early 1-0 lead. Lazar has had a strong campaign for the Heat, currently fifth on Stockton's roster for scoring with 41 points on the year (20g,21a). Lazar represented the Heat at this year's AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield.

MORELLI NETS HIS FIRST

Mason Morelli claimed his first pro goal on Wednesday, finding a loose puck in the blue paint and knocking it home to pull the Heat to within striking distance at 3-2 in the second period. Matthew Phillips had slid the puck through Ontario's netminder before Morelli got the last touch for his first in the AHL.

KNOCKING ON 50

Tyler Graovac continued his career year in scoring goals with his 23rd of the season on Sunday, finding the back of the net on the power play in the second period. Graovac is tied with Kerby Rychel for the team lead in goals entering the final two games of the campaign and is sitting with a career-best 49 points on the year.

A STREAK SNAPPED

With seven goals on Wednesday, the Reign snapped a streak of six games for the Heat holding opponents to three or fewer goals - the longest such streak of the season. The previous high was four games, last set from December 7 through 19.

GILLIES GOES TO CALGARY

Netminder Jon Gillies was recalled by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, joining the team for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gillies had put together quite a run to close out his season with Stockton, earning starts in 15 of the Heat's last 17 and going 9-5-0-1 in that span.

FILLING IT UP

The Heat have set a new franchise high for goals in a season, currently sitting with 229 goals on the year to beat the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.47 goals per game, third-best in the AHL.

