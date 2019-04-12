Monsters Upended by Checkers 2-1 in Final Regular-Season Home Game

April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters were defeated by the Charlotte Checkers on Friday in front of 14,593 fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse by a final score of 2-1. With the loss, the Monsters moved to 36-29-8-2 overall this season and with 82 points currently occupy fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings, two points clear of the fifth-place Belleville Senators for the division's final playoff spot with one game remaining on Cleveland's regular-season schedule.

The Checkers claimed a 1-0 lead at 11:07 of the opening frame thanks to a Julien Gauthier power-play goal before Tomas Jurco doubled the lead for Charlotte at 7:03 of the middle stanza to push the score to 2-0.

Derek Barach put Cleveland on the board at 16:51 of the second with Garret Cockerill and Alex Broadhurst posting assists on the play, but despite numerous scoring chances in the third period, the Monsters fell short by a final score of 2-1.

Cleveland net-minder Brad Thiessen fell to 11-8-2 this season despite making 22 saves while Charlotte's Dustin Tokarski stopped 40 shots to improve to 17-6-2.

Next up for the Monsters, it's the final game of the regular season, a Sunday clash vs. the Toronto Marlies with full coverage, live from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, underway at 4:00 p.m. on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Cleveland Monsters 2019-20 Monsters Hockey Club memberships, including the best seats for each game, the lowest ticket prices, exclusive year-round benefits and free gear are on sale now. Visit https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/monsters-hockey-club or by calling the Monsters sales and service team at 216-420-0000. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.