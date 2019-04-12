Barracuda Put Eagles Playoff Hopes in Doubt After 3-1 Win
April 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Loveland, CO - The San Jose Barracuda (39-21-3-4) entered Friday's tilt at Colorado having won their last three in a row and last three on the road. After falling behind in the second, the Barracuda would respond with three unanswered to pick up a 3-1 win over the Eagles (35-27-4-1) (Colorado Avalanche) at the Budweiser Events Center.
In the win, Sharks 2018 first round pick Ryan Merkley made his pro debut, registering two shots and a minus-one rating.
In the first, the Barracuda outshot Colorado 11-to-nine and went on the power-play twice but the physical opening frame lacked offense as both teams failed to find the back of the net.
Colorado would finally breakthrough in the second as Michael Joly (15) would snap a low shot past Antoine Bibeau on a two-on-one at 13:57. But nine seconds later, Antti Suomela centered a below-the-goal-line pass to Jeffrey Viel (11) in the slot and Viel slapped the pass out of mid-air past Pavel Francouz. With just 12 seconds remaining in the second, San Jose would take its first lead as Evan Weinger gained the line down the right wing, dropped a pass for a trailing Nick DeSimone (14) and the sophomore d-man fired a shot far side to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead.
In the third, Dylan Gambrell (20) received a drop pass from T.J. Hensick before firing a low shot past Francouz from above the right circle to make it 3-1 San Jose. Bibeau would stop all 11 Colorado shots in the third and San Jose would hold on for the 3-1 win.
Bibeau (16-13-5) earned his second consecutive victory by stopping 27 of the 28 shots he faced, while Francouz (26-17-3) suffered his second straight loss by allowing three goals on 34 shots.
San Jose wraps up the regular season on Saturday in Colorado when they take on the Eagles in the final game of an eight-game season series. All Barracuda action can be heard live on 1220 KDOW, the Sharks + SAP Center App and watched on watchtheahl.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Captain Cal O'Reilly Leads Wild to 2-1 Victory over Chicago - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Put Eagles Playoff Hopes in Doubt After 3-1 Win - San Jose Barracuda
- Comeback Falls Short in Home Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Stars Fight for 4-3 Win in San Antonio to Stay Alive - Texas Stars
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered to Top Eagles, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- St. Denis and Aho each score in Bridgeport's penultimate game of the regular season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins' Fate Undetermined Heading into Saturday's Regular Season Finale - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Fall in Overtime in Regular Season Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Moose Tops Grand Rapids, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Struthers Gets First Pro Goal in 5-1 Loss to Syracuse - Laval Rocket
- Iowa Too Wild for Wolves in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Penguins Defeated by Comets in Utica - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sold out MassMutual Center Sees T-Birds Stomp Sound Tigers, 7-2 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sandstrom Sensational in Phantoms Debut - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devils Stun Amerks in Overtime, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Boucher's Hat Trick Leads Comets To Wild Win Over Penguins - Utica Comets
- Pack Doubled up by Hershey in Home Finale - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Upended by Checkers 2-1 in Final Regular-Season Home Game - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Blowout Wolf Pack, 6-3 - Hershey Bears
- Crunch Ground Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Fall 4-3 to Phantoms - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Top Cleveland in Regular-Season Finale - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hamilton Assigned to Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Flames Sign Center Adam Ruzicka - Stockton Heat
- Amerks Sign Luukkonen to Amateur Tryout - Rochester Americans
- Ontario's Brett Sutter Wins AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - AHL
- Brett Sutter Voted Winner of AHL's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award - Ontario Reign
- Iowa Wild's Landon Ferraro Named Winner of Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as AHL's Man of the Year - Iowa Wild
- Heat, Reign Square off Friday in Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Iowa's Landon Ferraro Named 2018-19 AHL Man of the Year - AHL
- Sound Tigers Cap Regular Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Game Preview: Bears at Wolf Pack, 7:15 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Adam Clendening from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Put Eagles Playoff Hopes in Doubt After 3-1 Win
- Barracuda Trainer Will Leonard and Sara Leonard Celebrate Birth of Baby Girl Twins
- Barracuda Secure Home-Ice with 4-3 Win at San Diego
- Zach Frye Reassigned to Orlando
- Barracuda Playoff Tickets on Sale Now