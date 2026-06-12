Haakenson off the Bench, Onto the Scoresheet!
Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Segra Field to earn the hosts their first win in official competition against their cross-state foe.
Check out the Loudoun United FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026
- Loudoun United FC Brings Local Style to Life with the Homegrown Collection - Loudoun United FC
- Rhode Island FC Travels to Loudoun United FC Tomorrow - Rhode Island FC
- Lexington SC To Host San Antonio FC, Teddy Bear Toss On June 13 - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Travels East for Top Five Showdown - FC Tulsa
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Tulsa - Charleston Battery
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Brooklyn FC - Louisville City FC
- Preview: Rowdies vs Hartford - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- The Arc Connecticut and Hartford Athletic Partner for "Arc Night" to Celebrate Inclusion and Community - Hartford Athletic
- Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Sebastian Montoulieu to 25-Day Contract - Brooklyn FC
- Hartford Athletic Visits League Leader Tampa Bay Rowdies - Hartford Athletic
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Loudoun United FC Stories
- Loudoun United FC Brings Local Style to Life with the Homegrown Collection
- Loudoun United FC Aims to Stay Unbeaten against Rhode Island FC
- Loudoun United FC Falls to Greenville Triumph SC in PRINX Tires USL Cup Action
- Pair Named to Prinx Tires USL Cup Team of the Round - Round 3
- Loudoun United FC Heads to Greenville Looking to Build on Cup Momentum