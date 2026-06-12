Haakenson off the Bench, Onto the Scoresheet!

Published on June 12, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Thorleifur Úlfarsson scored a pair of second-half goals to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against the Richmond Kickers in Group 6 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup at Segra Field to earn the hosts their first win in official competition against their cross-state foe.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 12, 2026

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