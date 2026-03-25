"GUNNAR LEVELS IT!!!"
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Gunnar Studenthofft scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
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