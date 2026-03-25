USL Phoenix Rising FC

"GUNNAR LEVELS IT!!!"

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video


Gunnar Studenthofft scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026


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