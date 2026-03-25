"GUNNAR LEVELS IT!!!"

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







Gunnar Studenthofft scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Phoenix Rising FC to a 2-2 draw against Oakland Roots SC at Phoenix Rising Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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