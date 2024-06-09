Guillemette and Matthews Go Deep in Series Finale
June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE - Sunday afternoon's series finale between the Asheville Tourists and the Bowling Green Hot Rods was another closely contested game throughout. The Hot Rods hit four Home Runs while the Tourists belted a pair. In the end, Bowling Green held on for an 8-5 win over Asheville.
Colton Ledbetter put the visitors on top with a solo Home Run to open the scoring, one of his two Homers in the game. The Hot Rods plated two more before Asheville scored their first run of the contest on a Logan Cerny Sac Fly in the fourth inning. The two teams traded runs in the fifth with the Tourists coming on Garret Guillemette's solo Homer to left.
The Hot Rods added another in the top of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead. Luis Encarnacion and Luis Baez answered with RBI hits in the bottom of the seventh that cut the lead down to one. The Tourists had the bases loaded later in the inning but were unable to pull even.
Brice Matthews capped the scoring for the Tourists with a ninth inning solo Home Run, his fourth round-tripper of the series. However, the longball came after Bowling Green added a few insurance runs late.
Matthews, Baez, and John Garcia all finished the series with at least ten hits and Asheville's offense had nine hits or more in five of the six games. Next up for the Tourists is a road series against the Greenville Drive that begins Tuesday night at 7:05pm ET.
