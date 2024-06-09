Renegades Game Notes

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (28-27) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (27-29)

RHP Cam Schlittler (3-2, 2.17 ERA) vs RHP José Atencio (0-3, 4.71 ERA)

| Game 56 | Road Game 32 | Sunday, June 9, 2024 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | First Pitch 1:05 p.m. |

Radio: WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

TIME AWAY: The Renegades complete a marathon eight-game series in Wilmington, as they finish a stretch where they have played 24 of 36 games away from home. After a two-week road trip to Wilmington and Aberdeen last month, Hudson Valley hosted Jersey Shore. Following six games two weeks ago at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, Hudson Valley played six games against Aberdeen in Wappingers Falls last week. These eight games at Wilmington concludes a period where Hudson Valley plays four out of six series away from Heritage Financial Park.

HE WENT TO JARED: Jared Serna continues to display his power in recent games, homering for the South Atlantic-leading 11th time this season on Tuesday. Last Wednesday vs. Aberdeen, the 22-year-old launched two home runs, driving in seven runs. His seven RBIs tied the Renegades single-game franchise record, becoming the first Renegade to record seven RBIs since Aaron Palensky on April 26th, 2023. Serna had four hits in Saturday's doubleheader, going 3-for-4 in the second game. He ranks second in the SAL in RBIs with 43, and is second with 40 runs scored. Finshing May with 29 RBIs, Serna set a new Renegades record for RBIs in a month.

CONSISTENCY: Baron Stuart continued his strong stretch of pitching on Wednesday at Frawley Stadium, going 5+ innings for the fourth consecutive start. He allowed just two runs on three hits in five innings, while striking out five. The Renegades right-hander has been charged with just eight earned runs in his last 23.1 innings.

RALLY TIME: After losing in Friday's game 4-3, the Renegades split their second doubleheader with Wilmington on Saturday. This will give the Renegades an opportunity to secure a series win with a victory on Sunday. In Thursday's first game, a four-run second inning featured RBI hits from Josh Moylan, Cole Gabrielson, as well as an Kyle Battle RBI triple that scored two. Rafael Flores launched his second home run of the series in the third, continuing to stay very hot at the plate. In Wednesday's matchup, Jared Serna and Flores thrived yet again with two RBIs apiece. On Tuesday, eight Renegades had at least one hit in the game, and the team launched four home runs in a 10-2 victory. Home runs from Serna, Flores, Tyler Hardman, and Garrett Martin propelled the Renegades to a win.

NY SLUGGERS: The Renegades currently have the third-highest team OPS in the South Atlantic League, just behind Greensboro and Asheville, and have the fifth-best mark in High-A. With 105 doubles this season, only Everett (A+, SEA) has more doubles than Hudson Valley in High-A. Four Renegades have 14 or more doubles, and nine players have five or more two-baggers.

DAILY DOUBLE: Hudson Valley split its second doubleheader on Saturday, falling in the second game 4-2 to Wilmington. The first of two doubleheaders with Wilmington took place on Thursday, after the second half of Wednesday's doubleheader was postponed due to rain and game one was called in the seventh inning. It was the third doubleheader played by the club this season, and the first since April 14 at Rome. The Renegades have split each of their four doubleheaders this year. Since the start of the 2024 season, the Renegades are just 10-18 in doubleheader games, sweeping one, being swept five times and splitting eight. Hudson Valley has gone 13 straight doubleheaders without a sweep.

BACK TO FRAWLEY: The Renegades and Blue Rocks are playing their second series of the season. Hudson Valley traveled to Delaware for the first week of May, where they split four games with Wilmington. Two games were postponed due to rain at Frawley Stadium, and are being made up this week. After rain postponed the second game of the doubleheader on Wednesday, the Renegades and Blue Rocks split a doubleheader on Thursday. They will play two again on Saturday. Jared Serna had a three-homer game on May 2nd in Wilmington, just the third three-homer game in Renegades history. Hudson Valley also put together a nine-run, 10-hit inning in the series opener on May 30th. The two teams are currently in a stretch where they are playing 14 of their next 26 games against one another. Hudson Valley faces off against the Blue Rocks 30 times this season, the most of any teams in 2024. In their final 83 games of the season, the Renegades will play the Blue Rocks 26 times.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: Cam Schlittler continued his strong pitching on Sunday afternoon vs. the IronBirds, allowing just three hits in five innings and striking out six. He did not allow a hit until the fifth inning. His performance continues a great run of success in Sunday games. In six Sunday starts, Schlittler has allowed just seven earned runs in 31.2 innings, good for a 2.04 ERA. His ERA now sits at 2.17 this season through nine starts, the second-best mark in the South Atlantic League, while his 0.94 WHIP is third.

DIVISION RACE: The South Atlantic League North division continues to be very closely contested, with 4.5 games separating all six teams. Hudson Valley is currently 28-27, 1.5 games back of Brooklyn, 2.5 games back of Jersey Shore, and 3 games back of first-place Greensboro. With 10 games remaining in the first half, the Renegades are looking to make up some ground in the final gamesat Frawley Stadium this week. They'll host the Brooklyn Cyclones for six games next week, before concluding the first half with three games at Greensboro, which presents an opportunity to close the gap on the division leader.

THE 'PEN IS MIGHTIER: The Renegades bullpen collectively sports a 2.92 ERA (74 ER/228.1 IP) this season, the best mark in High-A and fourth-best in MiLB. The bullpen has only been charged with thirteen earned runs in its last 50.2 frames, good for a 2.33 ERA. In the last nine games, Hudson Valley's pen has allowed just six earned runs in 32.2 innings. In his last six appearances, Cole Ayers has not allowed an earned run in 13 innings. His 20 appearances lead the South Atlantic League.

OFFENSIVE ASSISTANCE: Rafael Flores has been one of the best hitters in the South Atlantic League since being reinstated off the IL on May 10. In his last 24 games, Flores has 32 hits with twelve extra-base hits and 22 RBIs. During that stretch, Flores is batting an absurd.390 with a.495 OBP and a 1.080 OPS. His batting average during that stretch is the best in the South Atlantic League. Flores has driven in nine runs in six games during the Wilmington series. He has boosted his average from.200 on May 10 to.313 currently, and his OPS has jumped from.676 to.919 during that span. With 15 doubles this year, Flores is tied with Jace Avina for fourth in the South Atlantic League in that category.

STELLAR STARTERS: Starting pitching continues to be excellent for the Renegades. In the team's last eleven games, nine starters have gone at least five innings. All eleven starters have also allowed three earned runs or less in their outings. On Saturday vs. Wilmington, Ben Shields allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, matching his career-high with eight strikeouts..

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley pitchers have allowed only 356 hits through 55 games. The Renegades have allowed the second-fewest hits in MiLB. Incredibly, Lansing (OAK, A+) has allowed a staggering 504 hits through 56 games, most among all non-AAA teams.

OLD RELIABLE: Jesus Rodríguez has been tremendous in 2024, reaching base safely in 46 of his first 52 games. Over his last 35 games, Rodríguez is hitting.341 with 18 extra-base hits, 20 RBIs, a.558 slugging percentage, and a.989 OPS. On the season, the Renegades infielder is currently batting.325 with 27 RBIs, 14 doubles and a.914 OPS. He already has nineteen multi-hit games, the most on the team. On Wednesday vs. Wilmington, Rodríguez had an RBI triple, two walks, and three runs scored. His 63 hits are the most in the South Atlantic League, and his batting average is third. He now has three triples this season in addition to 14 doubles, and his OPS ranks seventh in the SAL.

MIDWEST REINFORCEMENTS: Jace Avina debuted with the Renegades on April 17 after being traded to New York for Jake Bauers in November from Milwaukee. The 20-year-old has quickly made a big impact for the Renegades. Avina is hitting.275 (46-for-167) with 15 doubles, 26 RBIs, 24 runs scored and a.819 OPS in 42 games. His 15 doubles are the fourth-most in the South Atlantic League. On Thursday night vs. Aberdeen, Avina was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in a 11-1 Renegades win.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

DEFENSIVE ISSUES: The Renegades have the most errors in High-A and sixth-most in MiLB, and their.960 fielding percentage is fifth-worst in the minors. After Saturday's win, Hudson Valley is 12-1 in games where they do not commit an error.

KEEP IT ON THE GROUND: Hudson Valley pitchers have been among the best in Minor League Baseball in generating groundballs. The staff's 1.16 GO:AO ratio is by far the best in the South Atlantic League (2nd, Greenville, 1.08), and is tied for second-best among High-A teams.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods

Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.