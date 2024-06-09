Wilmington Fall 8-2 to Closeout 8-Game Hudson Valley Series
June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release
The Wilmington Blue Rocks (27-30) were defeated by the Hudson Valley Renegades (29-27) on Sunday, June 9 by a final score of 8-2. With the loss, the Blue Rocks officially dropped their eight-game series against the Yankees' A+ affiliate.
The Renegades wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, jumping out to an early 2-0 lead in the opening frame. First, Wilmington starter Jose Atencio fired a wild pitch that allowed Roc Riggio to score from third, and then Tyler Hardman lifted a ball into the outfield for a sacrifice fly that scored Jared Serna.
Wilmington got one back in the bottom of the third, as Phillip Glasser blasted his second home run of the season over the right field wall to cut the deficit in half and make it a 2-1 game. That score didn't last long though, as the Renegades responded with three more runs in the top of the fourth on a Serna RBI double and a Jesus Rodriguez two-RBI single.
After adding one more in the fifth, Hudson Valley put the cherry on top in the top of the eighth in the form of two runs on a two-RBI double by Riggio. Wilmington added one more in the ninth on a RBI single by Glasser, but it was too little, too late.
Glasser led the charge for the Rocks' lineup with a 4-5 day at the plate. Over his last 15 games, the 24-year-old has hit.436 with 12 RBIs. Viandel Pena, Jeremy De La Rosa, and Will Frizzell were the only other players to record a hit for Wilmington. Riggio led the Renegades with three hits, as Serna, Rodriguez, and Rafael Flores also had multi-hit games.
On the mound, Jose Atencio struggled against the Renegades for the second time this week, lasting just four innings while allowing nine hits and five runs (four earned) and striking out four.
Up next for the Blue Rocks is a six-game series with the first-place Jersey Shore BlueClaws, a team that swept Wilmington back in May. A successful series could push the Rocks back up towards the top of the South Atlantic League North standings, as they currently sit five games behind the BlueClaws.
