Ledbetter's Multi-Homer Game Leads Hot Rods to Series Victory

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Colton Ledbetter had a multi-homer performance in back-to-back games as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (31-26) flexed their power, hitting four home runs in an 8-5 win over the Asheville Tourists (24-31) on Sunday at McCormick Field.

Ledbetter started the scoring with his first home run of the day, taking Tourists starter Trey Dombroski deep to right-center, handing Bowling Green their first lead of the game, 1-0.

The Hot Rods got back on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth with Dombroski still on the bump. Ryan Cermak led off with a single and advanced to second on a balk. Hunter Haas walked, and Cermak stole third, putting runners on the corners. Brock Jones singled in Cermak, and Ricardo Genovés recorded a sacrifice fly to score Haas, making it a 3-0 Hot Rods lead.

Asheville plated their first run in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Trevor Martin. Luis Baez led off with a double and advanced to third on a groundout. Logan Cerny lifted a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Baez to cut into Bowling Greens lead, 3-1.

Both teams brought in a single run in the fifth inning. Xavier Isaac blasted a solo homer to center to make it 4-1. Garret Guillmette responded with a solo homer of his own, making it 4-2.

The offenses kept up their momentum, with both teams driving in more runs in the seventh. Genovés led off with a single and scored on a Brayden Taylor double. The Tourists scored runs on a Luis Encarnacion double and a Baez single, bringing the score to 5-4 in favor of the Hot Rods.

Bowling Green outscored Asheville the rest of the way, benefitting from homers from Ledbetter and Jones. The Tourists scored in the bottom of the ninth on a Brice Matthew solo homer, but Jack Hartman closed out the game with an 8-5 Bowling Green win.

Drew Sommers (3-2) earned the win, tossing 1.1 shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three. Dombroski (2-7) hurled 4.0 innings, surrendering three runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts.

The Hot Rods will enjoy an off-day Monday before returning home to take on the Rome Emperors in a six-game series, starting on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

