Late Comeback Sends Drive to 10-9 Win

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium, snapping their five game win streak.

Cam Cauley had a three-hit day for the Crawdads (25-32), as the Drive prevented the sweep with a four-run ninth to overtake the Crawdads.

In addition, Cauley swiped three bags in the contest, scoring twice to round out a very productive day for the infielder.

Sebastian Walcott and Luis Mieses also had a multi-hit performance for Hickory, as the team collected eight hits in the contest.

Aidan Curry did not factor in the decision, despite six solid innings of work. The New York right-hander allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five Greenville (22-35) hitters.

The Crawdads embark on a six-game road trip against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, to play the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, before returning to Hickory for a six-game homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Hot Rods are the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

