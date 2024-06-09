Late Comeback Sends Drive to 10-9 Win
June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - The Crawdads fell 10-9 on Sunday afternoon at LP Frans Stadium, snapping their five game win streak.
Cam Cauley had a three-hit day for the Crawdads (25-32), as the Drive prevented the sweep with a four-run ninth to overtake the Crawdads.
In addition, Cauley swiped three bags in the contest, scoring twice to round out a very productive day for the infielder.
Sebastian Walcott and Luis Mieses also had a multi-hit performance for Hickory, as the team collected eight hits in the contest.
Aidan Curry did not factor in the decision, despite six solid innings of work. The New York right-hander allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five Greenville (22-35) hitters.
The Crawdads embark on a six-game road trip against the Aberdeen Ironbirds, to play the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, before returning to Hickory for a six-game homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. The Hot Rods are the High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024
- Gonzalez Three-Run Homer Caps Eight-Run Comeback as Drive Down Crawdads, 10-9 in Sunday Finale - Greenville Drive
- Ledbetter's Multi-Homer Game Leads Hot Rods to Series Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Diaz Sharp in Rehab Outing; Suero Homers Twice as Brooklyn Surrenders Four Runs in Ninth in Loss to Aberdeen - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Ledbetter's Multi-Homer Game Leads Hot Rods to Series Victory - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Emperors Blanked in Series Finale - Rome Emperors
- Late Comeback Sends Drive to 10-9 Win - Hickory Crawdads
- Wilmington Fall 8-2 to Closeout 8-Game Hudson Valley Series - Wilmington Blue Rocks
- Grasshoppers Drop Series against BlueClaws with 18-5 Loss Sunday Afternoon - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Claws Score Seven in First, Hit Five Home Runs, Take over First Place - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Quiet Wilmington, 8-2 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.