Grasshoppers Drop Series against BlueClaws with 18-5 Loss Sunday Afternoon

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 18-5 on Sunday, June 9. The BlueClaws improved to 32-25 while the Grasshoppers fell to 31-25. Jersey Shore outhit Greensboro 23-5 while the Grasshoppers had four mishaps.

Hits for the Greensboro Grasshoppers were recorded by Termarr Johnson, Joshua Palacios, Nick Cimillo, Charles McAdoo, and P.J. Hilson.

Leading at the dish for the BlueClaws was infielder William Bergolla as he went 5-6 with a double and one run scored. Designated hitter Justin Crawford followed close behind as he went 4-6 with a home run, a double, three RBI, and two runs scored.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied one strikeout and gave up six hits and seven runs (four earned) on one inning of work. Diamond took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 3-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Jersey Shore was lefthanded pitcher Braeden Fausnaught as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up five hits, five earned runs, and two free bases on five innings of work. Fausnaught recorded the win for the BlueClaws and improved to 6-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action on the road against the Winston-Salem Dash in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Tuesday, June 11. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336)-268-2255.

