Diaz Sharp in Rehab Outing; Suero Homers Twice as Brooklyn Surrenders Four Runs in Ninth in Loss to Aberdeen

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones allowed the Aberdeen Ironbirds to plate four runs in the ninth inning, en route to a 7-6 loss on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park. RHP Edwin Diaz faced the minimum three batters over one inning of relief work, as he made his second appearance of the week in Brooklyn on big league rehab. The loss marks just the third time this season that the Cyclones have dropped a game when scoring first.

Also on a major-league rehab assignment, C Francisco Alvarez went 0-for-5 in his third game since joining Brooklyn.

Brooklyn got the scoring started in the second. SS Wilfredo Lara singled on a sharp line drive to left, plating DH Jefrey De Los Santos for the first run of the game. Later in the frame, LF Chris Suero launched his first of two home runs - a two-run shot to left - to give the 'Clones a 3-0 lead.

Aberdeen proceeded to grab their first run of the game in the fourth. 2B Mac Horvath departed Maimonides Park for the second straight day - marking his 5th extra base hit over his previous two contests - to make it 3-1.

Brooklyn quickly negated the long ball an inning later, as 2B Junior Tilien pushed his on-base streak to a team season-long 19 games with a solo home run to left center field. That ballooned Brooklyn's lead back to three runs at 4-1.

In the sixth, it was Aberdeen's turn to punch back. 1B Creed Willems picked up his first of a three-RBI day, when he grounded out back to the pitcher, bringing CF Tavian Josenberger home in the process.

In the sixth, Suero clobbered a no-doubt two-run shot to left field. The home run marked RBI's number 10 and 11 for the native of The Bronx in the series. That put Brooklyn firmly in front, 6-2.

In the eighth, Willems collected RBI No. 2 on the day; a triple over the head of CF Nick Morabito in deep center field that plated Horvath. That extra base tally brought the Ironbirds within three.

In the ninth, things unraveled for Brooklyn's bullpen. LHP Julian Smith began his relief outing by allowing the first three men to reach when he issued consecutive walks followed by an RBI single to shrink Brooklyn's lead to 6-4. That prompted Cyclones manager Gilbert Gomez to make a pitching change, and bring in RHP Josh Hejka.

Unfortunately for Brooklyn, Hejka did not fare much better. After an RBI groundout to cut the Cyclones' lead to one, Hejka issued back-to-back singles, the second of which tied the game, followed by a go-ahead sacrifice fly to complete Willems' three RBI performance. Brooklyn went down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

The Cyclones return to action on Tuesday following Monday's league-wide off day. Brooklyn begins a six-game set with the Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:35. Probable pitchers have yet to be announced by both teams.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.