Claws Score Seven in First, Hit Five Home Runs, Take over First Place

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The BlueClaws scored seven runs in the first inning, including a grand slam by Emaarion Boyd. They hit five home runs in the game, tied a team record with 18 runs and set one with 23 hits. It was a good day in Greensboro, and with the 18-5 win over the Grasshoppers, the BlueClaws have moved into first place in the SAL North.

The BlueClaws' 18 runs matched the team record for runs in a game set on April 20, 2011 at Asheville, though it's the most they've scored in a High-A game. The 23 hits matched the team record set in a 22 inning game in 2006 and were the most by the BlueClaws in a nine inning game. The five home runs were one off the club record for most home runs in a game, set at six in 2021 and 2023.

William Bergolla became the 10th BlueClaw with five hits in a game, and the first since Emmanuel Marrero, also at Greensboro, did so in 2016.

The BlueClaws (32-25) dropped the first two games in Greensboro (31-25) to fall 3.5 games out, but won the last four to return home a half-game up with nine to play in the first half, which ends on June 20th.

After a hit batsman and two singles, including one by Leandro Pineda which extended his hitting streak to 14 games, Andrick Nava reached on an error allowing Otto Kemp to score the game's first run.

Emaarion Boyd then followed with a grand slam, his first home run as a BlueClaw, to give Jersey Shore a 5-0 lead just six batters into the game. Later in the inning, Jordan Dissin went deep, his fifth home run of the year, to cap the scoring in a seven run BlueClaws first inning. Jersey Shore had six hits and sent 12 men to the plate.

Joshua Palacios got Greensboro on the board in the bottom of the first with a two run home run off Braeden Fausnaught.

Pineda drove in a run with a groundout in the third inning, his team-leading 37th RBI of the season. Erick Brito added an RBI single in the fourth to put the BlueClaws up 9-2. They tacked on three more in the fifth to go up 12-2 and had 15hits through the first five innings.

Nick Cimillo doubled in two as part of a three-run fifth to cut the lead to 12-5. Starter Braeden Fausnaught came out after five innings, allowing five runs with four strikeouts and two walks.

Justin Crawford added a three run home run in the top of the seventh to put the BlueClaws up 15-5. Crawford, who had two hits in each of the three previous games, had four more hits on Sunday. His home run was his fourth of the year and he added his team-best 20th stolen base of the season as well.

Jersey Shore got home runs in the ninth from Pineda and Andrick Nava to finish with 18 runs on 23 hits.

Bergolla led the way with five hits. Crawford had four. Dissin and Boyd had three. Kemp, Pineda, and Brito had two.

Fausnaught (6-1) earned the win. Andrew Baker, Danny Wilkinson, and Mason Ronan threw scoreless innings in relief.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday to open a six game series with Wilmington (Nationals). RHP Mitch Neunborn starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.