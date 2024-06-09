Renegades Quiet Wilmington, 8-2

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington, Del. - Lifted by several strong offensive performances and a season-high 17 strikeouts by four pitchers, the Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Wilmington Blue Rocks 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

The Renegades took an early lead in the top of the first when Roc Riggio and Jared Serna led off with back-to-back singles to put runners on first-and-third with no outs. An errant pickoff throw by Jose Atencio allowed Riggio to score, and Serna dashed home on a Tyler Hardman sacrifice fly.

The sac fly represented the 86th RBI in Hardman's Renegades career, enough to pass Spencer Henson on the club's career RBI list and become the Renegades' all-time RBIs leader.

Wilmington got a run back in the bottom of the third on a solo home run by Phillip Glasser off Cam Schlittler to cut the deficit to 2-1. That was the lone run Schlittler allowed on the day across 4.2 innings. The right-hander set a new career-high with nine strikeouts while walking three and allowing five hits.

Hudson Valley tacked on three runs off Atencio (0-4) in the top of the fourth. Serna drove in Josh Moylan with an RBI double, and Jesus Rodriguez followed with a two-run single to extend the lead to 5-1. Rodriguez finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a walk, his team-leading 20th multi-hit game of the season.

The Renegades added another run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk drawn by Nelson Medina, and two more in the seventh on a Riggio two-run double to extend the lead to 8-1. Riggio finished 3-for-6 with two runs scored, a double and two RBIs.

Trent Sellers (5-2) and Mason Vinyard each threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief behind Schlittler, and Joel Valdez allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth, but was able to finish off the win. The four Renegades pitchers combined for a season-high 17 strikeouts.

The win moves the Renegades to 2.5 games out of first place with nine games remaining in the first half of the South Atlantic League season.

The Renegades enjoy a day off on Monday before returning home to Heritage Financial Park to begin a six-game series with the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night. First pitch in the series opener is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:15. Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets.

Renegades Record:

29-27

