Hot Rods Game Notes

June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

One More for the Series... The Hot Rods took the penultimate game of the series in dramatic fashion Saturday, beating the Tourists 8-7. Bowling Green's offense blasted four home runs, with two coming from Colton Ledbetter. Duncan Davitt picked up his fifth win of the year, striking out seven over 5.0 innings. Brock Jones made a diving catch to save the game in the bottom of the ninth, stranding the tying and winning runs on base for the Tourists in the 8-7 Hot Rods win.

Brayden's Bright Spot... During the last 10 games, Brayden Taylor has been spectacular. He is 16-for-44 (.364) with eight doubles, one triple, three homers, and nine RBIs. His eight-game hitting streak was snaped on Wednesday, but he walked twice, bringing his OBP over the stretch to.429.

Second Time Around... On Tuesday, Trevor Martin set a Hot Rods single-game record with 14 strikeouts. The previous record was 12, held by six different Hot Rods pitchers. During his last three starts, Martin has struck out 10+ twice, including an 11 K performance against the Winston-Salem Dash in North Carolina.

Next Up.... The Rome Emperors will come to Bowling Green Ballpark on Tuesday for a six-game set. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two squads and the most pivotal series of the first half. Rome currently leads Bowling Green by 2.0 games in the South Division standings. The series will likely decide who takes the first-half playoff spot.

