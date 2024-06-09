Emperors Blanked in Series Finale
June 9, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Rome Emperors News Release
ROME, GA - The Dash, behind a gem from former Braves draft pick, Riley Gowens, shut out the Rome Emperors for just the third time in 2024, 5-0.
The Emperors had gone 49 games without being shut out, dating back to April 13th's 3-0 loss to the Hudson Valley Renegades. But a masterclass from Atlanta's 2023 ninth-round pick, Riley Gowens, who was dealt to the Chicago White Sox this past offseason in the Aaron Bummer trade, humbled Cody Gabella's lineup Sunday. Gowens worked a career-high 8.0 innings, scattered two hits, and fanned six. E.J. Exposito's one-out single in the second inning was the last Emperor to reach base safely on Gowens who retired the last 20 batters in order.
Blake Burkhalter made his much-anticipated return to High-A from Tommy John surgery. He would surrender six hits but give up just one earned run over 3.1 innings Sunday. Burkhalter last appeared in game three of the 2022 South Atlantic League Division Series against Bowling Green.
With a one-game lead over Bowling Green and just nine games to play in the first-half, Rome heads to Kentucky for six against the Hot Rods. The series gets underway Tuesday at 7:35pm EDT.
