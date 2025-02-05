Griffins Travel to Milwaukee for Pair of Games

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Joe Snively vs. the Milwaukee Admirals

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Brianna Nevins/Admirals) Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Joe Snively vs. the Milwaukee Admirals(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Brianna Nevins/Admirals)

This Week's Games

GRIFFINS at Milwaukee Admirals // Fri., Feb. 7 // 8 p.m. EST // Panther Arena

GRIFFINS at Milwaukee Admirals // Sat., Feb. 8 // 7 p.m. EST // Panther Arena

Listen: WOOD 106.9 FM & 1300 AM at 7:45 p.m. EST on Friday and 6:45 p.m. EST on Saturday

Watch: AHLTV on FloHockey

Season Series: 3-2-0-0 Overall, 1-1-0-0 Away. Sixth and seventh of eight meetings overall, third and fourth of four at Panther Arena

All-Time Series: 116-85-7-9-8 Overall, 53-45-5-6-5 Away

NHL Affiliation: Nashville Predators

Noteworthy: Last weekend, the Griffins were shut out in back-to-back nights for the first time in franchise history, as Colorado's Adam Scheel made a combined 55 saves in the two games. The Griffins are now scoreless over their last 121:53 played overall, going back to Austin Watson's late empty-netter on Jan. 29 in a 4-1 win over Rockford.

Much Needed Break: Between the flu bug, call-ups, and losing a combined 8-0 in the previous weekend series against Colorado, the all-star break came at a great time for the Griffins. Prior to last weekend, Grand Rapids had been on a season-high six-game point streak (5-0-0-1). They also rattled off a four-game win streak from Jan. 18-29. During the last four games, Grand Rapids has averaged 1.50 goals per game while giving up 2.50 tallies. The defense has been solid once again, allowing just 2.09 goals per game in January. Grand Rapids remains in first place in the Central Division, tied for second in the Western Conference, and tied for fifth in the AHL with a 25-14-3-1 record and 54 points through 43 games. The Griffins are 16-10-2-0 against their division rivals with a plus-nine scoring margin and have held at least a share of the top spot in the division since Nov. 8.

Goose Egg: Last weekend, the Griffins were shut out in back-to-back nights for the first time in franchise history, as Colorado's Adam Scheel made a combined 55 saves in the two games. The 6-0 defeat on Jan. 31 against the Eagles was just the third time in franchise history that Grand Rapids allowed a hat trick and was shut out in the same game. The Griffins were last shut out in consecutive home games in 2019, on Dec. 27 (0-3 vs. MIL) and 31 (0-2 L vs. CHI). The last time they were last shut out in consecutive games was in 2016, on Jan. 23 (0-2 L vs. RCH) and 27 (0-4 L vs. TOR). The Griffins are now scoreless over their last 121:53 played overall, going back to Austin Watson's late empty-netter on Jan. 29 in a 4-1 win over Rockford.

Leaders of the Clubhouse: Veteran leadership has led the way for the Griffins this season, as the average age of their top four scorers is 30. Dominik Shine, currently on recall to Detroit, leads the team in with 32 points (11-21-32), while Austin Watson places second with 29 (12-17-29), Joe Snively third with 28 (15-13-28), and Sheldon Dries rounding out the top four with 24 points (17-7-24). The four players are also the only four to score at least 10 goals this season for Grand Rapids. Combined, the players have 1,984 games under their belt with 924 points (442-482-924).

Come Out Firing: When the Griffins start hot, things usually turn out pretty well for the team, as they have a 15-1-2-1 record when scoring the game's first goal compared to a 9-13-1-0 mark when they allow the first tally. They also have yet to suffer a regulation loss when leading after the first period (9-0-2-1) or when leading after the second period (14-0-2-0). When Grand Rapids is trailing after the opening frame, it is 3-10-1-0 and 4-11-0-0 when it trails after the second period.

Hit The Road: From Jan. 10-Feb. 1, Grand Rapids played eight of 10 games inside Van Andel Arena and finished with a 5-4-0-1 mark. Now, the team will hit the road for four of its next five games, making stops in Milwaukee and Iowa. The Griffins are 13-6-2-0 on the road this season and have points in seven of their last eight games in foreign territory (6-1-1-0). Under head coach Dan Watson, Grand Rapids is 27-22-6-2 (.544) away from home.

Lock it Down: The Griffins allowed just 2.09 goals per game in the month of January and are tied for first overall with 2.51 goals allowed per game. When teams do score on Grand Rapids, it is usually in the second period, as it has given up 37% of its goals in the middle frame (40 in 2nd, 31 in 1st, 33 in 3rd). Sebastian Cossa has shown a 2.20 GAA and .920 save percentage through 25 games, Jack Campbell has a 2.39 GAA and a .911 save percentage in seven appearances, and Ville Husso possesses a 2.37 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 10 contests. Dating back to last season, Grand Rapids has allowed just 59 goals in its last 25 regular-season games at Van Andel Arena (2.36 GA per game). Also dating back to last season, the Griffins have allowed 59 goals in their last 23 regular-season road games (2.57 GA per game).

AHL Leaderboard Tracker:

Shai Buium-Seventh among rookie defensemen in assists (15), 10th among rookie defensemen in points (15), tied for 10th among rookie defensemen in plus-minus rating (+7), tied for 10th among rookie defensemen in power-play assists (4)

Sebastian Cossa-Ninth in minutes played (1,475:06), tied for eighth in games played (25), tied for fifth in GAA (2.20), tied for sixth in wins (14), sixth in save percentage (.920)

Nate Danielson-Tied for eighth among rookies in assists (18), tied for first in short-handed assists (3), first among rookies in short-handed assists (3), tied for ninth among rookies in power-play assists (7)

Josiah Didier-Tied for fourth in short-handed assists (2), tied for second among defensemen in short-handed assists (2)

Alex Doucet-Tied for seventh in short-handed goals (2), tied for first among rookies in short-handed goals (2)

Sheldon Dries-Tied for 13th in goals (17), tied for fourth in game-winners (5)

x William Lagesson-Tied for 15th among defensemen in plus-minus rating (+13)

Amadeus Lombardi-Tied for 14th in game-winners (4)

Austin Watson-First in major penalties (9), tied for 14th in penalty minutes (73), tied for seventh in short-handed goals (2)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.