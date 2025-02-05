Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 16
February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' annual Hockey is for Everyone game, which celebrates and promotes diversity and inclusion in hockey, is set for Sunday, Feb. 16.
All are welcome for our 4 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack as we host several groups that reflect diversity in our area. If you have a group that would like to be involved, please let us know by reaching out to us at (704) 342-4423.
In addition to regular game tickets which are on sale now, a special package including a themed t-shirt is also now available .
