Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 16

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers' annual Hockey is for Everyone game, which celebrates and promotes diversity and inclusion in hockey, is set for Sunday, Feb. 16.

All are welcome for our 4 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack as we host several groups that reflect diversity in our area. If you have a group that would like to be involved, please let us know by reaching out to us at (704) 342-4423.

In addition to regular game tickets which are on sale now, a special package including a themed t-shirt is also now available .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.