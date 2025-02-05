Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Ben Kraws has been recalled from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned to Texas.

Kraws, 24, has appeared in 20 games for Idaho this season and has a 13-4-3 record, a 3.00 goals-against average, and a .913 save percentage. He recorded his first professional shutout Monday, stopping 34 shots in a 7-0 win against Utah. The rookie goaltender made his AHL season debut for Texas on Nov. 2 at Colorado and stopped 26 shots in a loss to the Eagles at Blue Arena in Loveland.

Upon finishing his college career last season, the goaltender joined Texas on an amateur tryout and went 2-2-0 in four regular season starts, with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV%, before appearing in two Calder Cup Playoff games.

The Cranbury, New Jersey native was originally undrafted and signed a one-year entry-level contract with Dallas on March 25.

