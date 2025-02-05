Bears Return from All-Star Break

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears (28-12-5-0) continue the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the AHL All-Star break and host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday at GIANT Center.

2024-25 TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Alex Limoges, Ivan Miroshnichenko (12)

Assists: Mike Sgarbossa (24)

Points: Alex Limoges, Mike Sgarbossa (31)

Power-Play Goals: Chase Priskie (8)

Shorthanded Goals: Grant Cruikshank, Bogdan Trineyev (1)

Plus/Minus: Ethan Bear (+19)

Wins: Hunter Shepard (17)

GAA: Hunter Shepard (2.89)

SV%: Hunter Shepard (.889)

Only includes qualified players on active roster

LOCAL PRACTICE SCHEDULE:

Monday, Feb. 3

All-Star Break

Tuesday, Feb. 4

All-Star Break

Wednesday, Feb. 5

All-Star Break

Thursday, Feb. 6

Practice, 3 p.m. at GIANT Center

Friday, Feb. 7

Practice, 10:30 a.m. at GIANT Center

Saturday, Feb. 8

Morning Skate, 10:15 a.m. at GIANT Center

Sunday, Feb. 9

Day Off

Practice schedule is subject to change. Please check HersheyBears.com daily for updates.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

- Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Hershey 0 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 9

- Friday, Jan. 31 - Hershey 5 vs. Bridgeport 4

- Saturday, Feb. 1 - Hershey 5 vs. Bridgeport 4

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS:

Saturday, Feb. 8 - vs. Syracuse Crunch, 7 p.m. - BUY TICKETS

First Responders Night - Featuring first responders-themed activities and recognition throughout the evening.

Postgame Jersey Auction

Video Coverage: AHLTV on FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Bears Radio Network, Capitals Radio Network

All times Eastern

TEAM NEWS AND NOTES:

JANUARY LEADERS:

Alex Limoges led the Bears in scoring for the month of January with 12 points (5g, 7a), while Mike Vecchione paced the club with six goals, and Ethan Bear led the way with 10 assists. Clay Stevenson led Hershey's netminders with five victories as part of a 5-1-1 record with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage.

ALL-STAR CLASSIC RECAP:

Two Bears players represented the club at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, California, as Ethan Bear and Alex Limoges helped the Eastern Conference claim the All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday night. On Monday, Bear scored a goal and Limoges earned an assist as they helped the Atlantic Division reach the championship round of the All-Star Challenge, where they fell 2-1 in the shootout to the Central Division. Bears Hall-of-Famer Dunc Fisher was also posthumously inducted into the AHL Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

AFTER THE BREAK:

With the league's All-Star Classic festivities wrapped, the Bears will return to the ice on Thursday afternoon at GIANT Center for a practice; their lone game this week is Saturday at home against Syracuse. The game marks Hershey's first post-All-Star match at home since facing Lehigh Valley in a 2-1 win on Feb. 2, 2019. Last year, the Bears picked up a 3-1 road win over Providence in their return from the break. Since the modern All-Star Classic format was introduced by the league in the 1994-95 season, Hershey has posted a record of 17-9-0-1-1 in its first game following the event.

SGARBOSSA APPROACHING 700 CLUB:

Forward Mike Sgarbossa's next game will mark his 700th professional contest. The veteran center has suited up in 606 career AHL games - 294 of them with Hershey - and has also appeared in 93 NHL games with Colorado, Anaheim, Florida, and Washington. Sgarbossa is also six games away from appearing in his 300th match with the Bears, which would tie him with former Bear Nathan Walker for 50th on the franchise list.

VECCHIONE ONE ASSIST AWAY FROM 100:

Mike Vecchione's next assist will mark his 100th career assist with the Bears. The veteran forward ended last week by recording a pair of assists in each of Hershey's games against Bridgeport last Friday and Saturday. The Bears are 7-0-0-0 this season when Vecchione has a multi-point game.

CRUSHING THE CRUNCH:

Hershey gets set to host Syracuse for the first of two games this season after winning both of its games at Upstate Medical University Arena in November and December. With Ethen Frank (2g, 1a) up in Washington, Hershey's leading scorer in the series is now a three-way tie between Henrik Rybinski, Bogdan Trineyev, and Brad Hunt, who have each recorded two points against the Crunch. Syracuse defender Derrick Pouliot is tied for third in the league with 28 assists and is second in defensemen scoring with 33 points (5g, 28a).

DOWN ON THE FARM:

The South Carolina Stingrays have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, including a 4-3 loss last night at Orlando. Ryan Hofer has scored goals in back-to-back games for the Stingrays, including the game-winner last Saturday at Norfolk, but has received a one-game suspension following last night's game.

BEARS BITES:

Ivan Miroshnichenko (5g, 5a) and Mike Vecchione (6g, 4a) both have 10 points over their last nine games...Alex Limoges has 13 points (6g, 7a) in his last 13 games...Hershey is 8-2-3-0 this season against North Division clubs...The Bears are tied with Calgary and Coachella Valley for the most games played this season, at 45...Both Hershey and Syracuse have played 14 games beyond regulation this season...The Bears lead the league with nine wins when tied after two periods...Hershey carries a season-high four-game winning streak on home ice into Saturday's contest.

