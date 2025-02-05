Dach, Levshunov Assigned to Rockford
February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has activated forward Craig Smith (back) from injured reserve and assigned forward Colton Dach and defenseman Artyom Levshunov to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.
Dach, 22, skated in 13 games with the Blackhawks during his first ever call-up. The Alberta native made his NHL debut on Jan. 3 against Montreal, then recorded his first NHL goal on Jan. 24 against Tampa Bay.
With the IceHogs this year, Dach has 25 points (12g,13a) in 30 games. The forward is tied for 3rd on the team in scoring behind Cole Guttman and Brett Seney.
Levshunov was recalled to the Blackhawks on Feb. 3 and participated in practice with the NHL club. The defenseman has earned 13 points (3,10a) in his first year as a professional. Levshunov leads all AHL rookies with 112 shots.
Rockford now heads south to Texas for two meetings with the Stars. The puck drops on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7:00 PM CT.
