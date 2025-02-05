Pederson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery
February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors announced today the C Lane Pederson has undergone successful season-ending surgery to repair a shoulder injury.
The 28-year old had 12 points (5g-7a) in 18 games this season.
Bakersfield has won three straight and has points in four straight. The Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with two games Friday and Saturday against Chicago. Friday is $3 Beer Friday (click here for tickets) and Saturday is Oilers Night (click here for tickets) with specialty jerseys for auction and a chance to win an Edmonton Oilers team signed jersey plus an all-expense paid trip to an Oilers game in LA.
