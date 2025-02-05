Monsters Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross on February 12

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to join the American Red Cross for their second annual Blood Drive on Wednesday, February 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans are encouraged to help make the ultimate assist by donating blood to help the Red Cross meet patient needs in Northern Ohio.

All donors from the blood drive will receive a special edition 'Make The Ultimate Assist' Monsters T-Shirt and tickets to a future Monsters game. Appointments to give blood can be made at clevelandmonsters.com/ultimateassist.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old, meet height and weight requirements and be in generally good health. First time donors will find the entire process simple and only taking an hour out of their day. Before donating blood, donors should get a good night's sleep, drink plenty of fluid and eat within 2-3 hours. More common questions and answers about donating blood can be found here.

The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give lifesaving blood to help build up the supply after winter storms and wildfires caused more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected last month. Type O negative blood donors are especially urged to give now to keep critical blood products on the shelves for patients.

The Monsters Blood Drive and Donor Awareness Night that took place in January is a cause spearheaded by Kathleen Vogelhuber, wife of Head Coach Trent Vogelhuber, after witnessing her brother's life saved due to blood transfusions. Together with the American Red Cross and truenorth Convenience Stores, the Monsters brought this important cause back to the promotional schedule after a successful inaugural game in the 2023-24 season.

