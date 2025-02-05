Rochester's Isak Rosén Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Rochester Americans forward Isak Rosén has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 2, 2025.

Rosén scored five goals - two of them game-winners - in three games for the Amerks, and represented Rochester at the AHL All-Star Classic before earning a recall to Buffalo.

Last Wednesday evening, Rosén netted a pair of goals to lift the Amerks to a 7-4 win over visiting Utica. He scored two more goals on Friday - his third consecutive two-goal game - in a 4-1 victory over Syracuse, and he picked up the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory in a rematch with the Crunch. Rosén headed cross-country to participate in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., helping the Eastern Conference to victory in Sunday's Skills Competition, then returned east to join the Sabres for their game on Tuesday night.

With nine goals and two assists in his last seven games for Rochester, Rosén now ranks second in the AHL with 23 goals and ninth with 39 points in 40 contests in 2024-25. The 21-year-old native of Stockholm, Sweden, has totaled 57 goals and 69 assists for 126 points in 173 regular-season games with the Amerks over the last three seasons, along with six goals and four assists in 19 Calder Cup Playoff games.

A first-round choice (14th overall) by Buffalo in the 2021 NHL Draft, Rosén has totaled nine appearances with the Sabres to date, including two this season.

