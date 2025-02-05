Dominik Shine Returns to Grand Rapids

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins right wing Dominik Shine

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday assigned right wing Dominik Shine to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Shine made his NHL debut on Jan. 27 against the Los Angeles Kings and later bagged his first NHL point with an assist on Feb. 1 at the Calgary Flames. Shine became the oldest skater to make his NHL debut since defenseman Evgeny Medvedev did it with the Philadelphia Flyers at 33 on Oct. 8, 2015, and the oldest Red Wings player to make his NHL debut since center Vaclav Nedomansky did it at 33 on Nov. 18, 1977. The 31-year-old competed in four games with Detroit with one assist and a minus-one rating.

Shine is having a career year, as he is one point from tying his AHL career best of 33. He is also two assists from tying his career high of 23 (2023-24) and six goals from tying his career best of 17 (2021-22). Shine has already notched career-high totals in power-play goals (4), game-winners (3), and multi-point outings (8). On Jan. 18, Shine moved into a tie for 10th place on the team's all-time goals scored list with his 72nd tally and is currently on a team-high five-game point streak (1-6-7). He also has 13 points (5-8-13) in his last 15 AHL contests. Shine ranks first on the roster in points (11-21-32) and assists (21), fourth in goals (11), and third in power-play goals (4) in 40 games.

The Detroit native has been with Grand Rapids since 2016-17 and has accumulated 170 points (72-98-170) and 513 penalty minutes in 462 appearances. In the Griffins' all-time rankings, Shine places third in games played, sixth in penalty minutes, tied for 10th in goals scored (72), tied for 10th in overtime goals (2), and tied for first in unassisted goals (10). Last year, he became just the third player in franchise history to reach eight seasons of service. On Nov. 10, 2023, Shine passed Mitch Callahan (2011-17) for third on the Griffins' all-time games played list, as current assistant coach Brian Lashoff (2008-13; 2014-23) ranks second with 629 games played and Travis Richards (1996-2006) places first with 655 outings.

