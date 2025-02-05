Celebrating the U.S. Military: Lee's Family Forum Director of Guest Services Lorraine Abrego

Since its inception, the Foley Entertainment Group has prioritized supporting the military and the service members who put themselves in harm's way to keep Americans safe. This choice is due in no small part to FEG owner Bill Foley's own military ties. Foley is a graduate of the United States Marine Corps Academy at West Point and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force, where he attained the rank of Captain.

The commitment he and the organization has made to supporting the military can be seen through the work he does through his many foundations - including the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Henderson Silver Knights Foundation, and the Folded Flag Foundation - but that commitment can also be seen by looking around the arena on game day and watching the folks on staff who ensure fans a great experience, many of whom are retired service members. At the helm of that staff is Director of Guest Services Lorraine Abrego, who herself was a civilian Marine based out of Camp Pendleton for eight years.

"I worked as a civilian Readiness Officer, but I worked with the Marines and Sailors of the unit, directly for my Colonel that I had," said Abrego. "We had about 1,500 service members so I was like the conduit for information. Anything from legal issues to medical issues or family issues, I would be the liaison for them, almost like a mediator."

Today, Abrego manages a staff that includes 80 ushers, six supervisors, and a manager who are tasked with providing all guests at Lee's Family Forum with a great experience, along with keeping them safe while they're in the venue. Her work with the military has played a key role in how she approaches her job with FEG.

"You kind of learn to pick apart what's an emergency," she said. "It might be challenging at the time if a guest is trying to facilitate getting a family member into the arena, or if they have an ADA device. Our team is so great at thinking on their feet and handling things professionally. I really see it on a customer service basis - calming people down, quick thinking, and making sure that everybody is okay."

Abrego's military service, along with the service of her husband who retired from the Marine Corps in 2013 after 20 years of active duty, will be honored this Saturday when the Silver Knights drop the puck against the Calgary Wranglers for Military Appreciation Knight.

"A thank you goes a long way, but actually having a special night is huge. Sometimes saying thank you is enough, but adding little things like on the jumbotron and things like that are a nice acknowledgment," said Abrego. "Not only to the service members but to the families and the children, because they serve too. They miss their loved one. Like my kids, they went nine months without seeing their dad. They knew where dad was, but they saw other kids not handling it as well. The significant others too. It's very important to say thank you."

