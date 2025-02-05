Ville Koivunen Named AHL Rookie of the Month for January
February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January.
Koivunen posted nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 12 games during January, including two hat trick performances. The first of his two hat tricks came on Jan. 8 in the Penguins' visit to the Toronto Marlies. The second hat trick came as part of a four-goal performance in the team's 9-0 trouncing of the Hershey Bears on Jan. 29.
The explosive month places the 21-year-old from Oulu, Finland first among all AHL rookies with 36 points (15G-21A) on the season.
Koivunen, who was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade on Mar. 7, 2024, becomes the fourth Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player to earn Rookie of the Month honors. Previous Rookie of the Month recipients were goaltender John Curry in December of 2007, Jake Guentzel in December of 2016, and Daniel Sprong in December of 2018.
Koivunen and the Penguins return from the AHL All-Star Break with a home contest against the Bridgeport Islanders on Friday, Feb. 5. The WBRE 22 / WYOU 28 Fan Friday will feature select draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. courtesy of Coors Light. There will also be postgame autographs with two Penguins players presented by Northeast Music Center.
Puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.
Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2024-25 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2025
- Ville Koivunen Named AHL Rookie of the Month for January - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sasha Pastujov Named AHL Player of the Month for January - San Diego Gulls
- Pastujov, Koivunen, Primeau Named AHL Award Winners for January - AHL
- Griffins Travel to Milwaukee for Pair of Games - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Host Blood Drive with American Red Cross on February 12 - Cleveland Monsters
- Pederson Undergoes Season-Ending Surgery - Bakersfield Condors
- Rosén Named Howies Hockey Tape/American Hockey League Player of the Week - Rochester Americans
- Rochester's Isak Rosén Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hockey Is for Everyone Game Set for February 16 - Charlotte Checkers
- Blue Jackets Assign Forward Dylan Gambrell to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Ben Kraws Recalled from Idaho - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Ville Koivunen Named AHL Rookie of the Month for January
- Penguins Exit All-Star Break with Fresh Matchups on Home Ice
- Gruden's Shorty Lifts Penguins Over Checkers, 3-2
- Owen Pickering Added to 2025 AHL All-Star Classic
- Penguins Lose Narrow, 3-2 Game in Charlotte