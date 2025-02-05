Ville Koivunen Named AHL Rookie of the Month for January

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League announced today that Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Ville Koivunen has been named the AHL Rookie of the Month for January.

Koivunen posted nine goals and five assists for 14 points in 12 games during January, including two hat trick performances. The first of his two hat tricks came on Jan. 8 in the Penguins' visit to the Toronto Marlies. The second hat trick came as part of a four-goal performance in the team's 9-0 trouncing of the Hershey Bears on Jan. 29.

The explosive month places the 21-year-old from Oulu, Finland first among all AHL rookies with 36 points (15G-21A) on the season.

Koivunen, who was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade on Mar. 7, 2024, becomes the fourth Wilkes-Barre/Scranton player to earn Rookie of the Month honors. Previous Rookie of the Month recipients were goaltender John Curry in December of 2007, Jake Guentzel in December of 2016, and Daniel Sprong in December of 2018.

