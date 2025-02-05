Sasha Pastujov Named AHL Player of the Month for January

February 5, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The American Hockey League (AHL) announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Sasha Pastujov has been named the AHL Player of the Month for January.

Pastujov (7/15/2003), collected points in every January Gulls game except one, totaling 6-13=19 points in 12 games. He currently owns the longest active point streak in the league at 11 games (6-13=19) which ties Troy Terry (2018-19: Oct. 19 - Nov. 23, 2018; 7-9=16) for the longest point streak in Gulls AHL history. It also ties the longest streak in the AHL for the 2024-25 campaign.

The 2021 Anaheim Ducks draft pick scored a goal to help erase a late two-goal deficit at Coachella Valley on Jan. 4, and matched a franchise record for assists in a game with four helpers in a 5-1 win over Iowa on Jan. 8. Pastujov then scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 decision over Tucson on Jan. 10 and recorded a goal and two assists vs. Iowa on Jan. 15 and again at Calgary on Jan. 25.

The Bradenton, Fla. Native becomes the first player in team history to Garner Player of the Month accolades. It's the sixth time in Gulls history a player has earned monthly league honors joining Jhonas Enroth (Jan. 2017 AHL Goaltender of the Month) along with Brandon Montour (Nov. 2015), Max Comtois (Feb. 2020), Jamie Drysdale (Feb. 2021) and Olen Zellweger (Feb. 2024) who were all tabbed AHL Rookie of the Month.

After starting the season with Tulsa (ECHL), the 6-foot-0, 190 pound forward leads all Gulls skaters in points and co-leads in assists (12-17)) in 27 games played. He's recorded points in 16 of his last 17 contests totaling 9-16=25 points over that span.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.