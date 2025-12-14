Greensboro Swarm vs. College Park Skyhawks - Game Highlights
Published on December 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm YouTube Video
Check out the Greensboro Swarm Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 14, 2025
- Osceola Magic Fall to Memphis Hustle in Second-Straight Game - Osceola Magic
- Birmingham Battles Back, Comes up Just Short on Sunday - Birmingham Squadron
- Vipers Hold off Squadron to Obtain 133-127 Win - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- College Park Drops Second Straight Contest to Greensboro in 'Holiday Game Presented by Aaron's' - College Park Skyhawks
- Herd Outruns the Wolves - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Stopped at Home - Maine Celtics
- 905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine - Raptors 905
- Iowa Wolves Drop Another in Wisconsin 102-107 to the Herd - Iowa Wolves
- Austin Spurs Acquire Christian Koloko - Austin Spurs
- Legends Erase 28-Point Deficit to Stun Spuns in Comeback Win - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Swarm Stories
- Greensboro Swarm Partner with Academy Sports + Outdoors to Host Annual Shopping Spree
- Swarm Posts Second-Quarter Surge, Defeats Knicks 118-91
- Swarm Build Lead, Hold off Late Rally to Defeat Knicks, 112-106
- Greensboro Swarm Garners National Coverage, December 7 Game to Air on NBA TV
- Swarm Fall in Overtime Battle to Capital City, 109-107