Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the opening night roster for the 2024-25 season. The Swarm tips-off its ninth season on the road this Sunday, November 10, against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate).

Two-way players entering the season are KJ Simpson, Moussa Diabaté, and Jared Rhoden. KJ Simpson was selected by the Hornets in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft while Diabaté was selected by the Clippers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft, and Rhoden went undrafted out of Seton Hall.

Keyontae Johnson, Joel Soriano, and RaeQuan Battle are the three affiliate players represented. The roster lists five returners from the Swarm's 2023-24 NBA G League roster (MJ Walker Jr., Terrell Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett, Kent Bazemore, and Jaylen Sims). Greensboro 2024-25 NBA G League Draft pick Malik Hall is also included.

NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB PREVIOUS/COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION

1 MJ Walker Jr. F 6-5 219 03/28/98 Florida St./USA Returning Rights

3 Terrell Brown Jr. G 6-3 175 04/23/98 Washington/USA Returning Rights

7 Keyontae Johnson F 6-4 230 05/24/00 Kansas St./USA Affiliate

11 Joel Soriano C 6-10 256 01/30/00 St. John's/USA Affiliate

13 Marcus Garrett G 6-5 205 11/09/98 Kansas/USA Returning Rights

14 Moussa Diabaté* F 6-9 210 01/21/02 Michigan/France Two-Way

20 Malik Hall F 6-8 220 07/25/00 Michigan St./USA Draft

21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 02/19/01 West Virginia/USA Affiliate

22 Caleb McConnell G 6-7 195 06/08/99 Rutgers/USA Trade

24 Kent Bazemore F 6-5 202 07/01/89 Old Dominion/USA Returning Rights

25 KJ Simpson* G 6-2 190 08/08/02 Colorado/USA Two-Way

27 Jared Rhoden* G 6-5 210 08/27/99 Seton Hall/USA Two-Way

30 Jaylen Sims G 6-7 210 12/11/98 UNC Wilmington/USA Returning Rights

*Denotes twoÃ¢Ë'way player

The entire Swarm coaching and basketball operations staff is below.

2024-25 GREENSBORO SWARM BASKETBALL OPERATIONS

TITLE NAME

General Manager Cole Teal

Head Coach D.J. Bakker

Assistant Coach Nathan Peavy

Assistant Coach David Noel III

Assistant Coach Alex Ruoff

Head Video Coordinator & Brian Boyle

Player Development Assistant

Director of Player Development Markes Royster

Head Athletic Performance Coach Luka Svilar

Head Athletic Trainer Bryan Tachibana

Assistant Athletic Trainer Chelsea Casper

Basketball Operations Coordinator Irfan Fazal

Basketball Operations Apprentice Jessica Breland

Basketball Operations Assistant Christian Featherson

Basketball Operations Assistant Alex Bowman

Basketball Operations Assistant Trey Smith

Athletic Training Intern Jimmesia Jones

