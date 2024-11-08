Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Greensboro Swarm News Release
The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today the opening night roster for the 2024-25 season. The Swarm tips-off its ninth season on the road this Sunday, November 10, against the Capital City Go-Go (Washington Wizards affiliate).
Two-way players entering the season are KJ Simpson, Moussa Diabaté, and Jared Rhoden. KJ Simpson was selected by the Hornets in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2024 NBA Draft while Diabaté was selected by the Clippers in the second round (43rd overall) of the 2022 NBA Draft, and Rhoden went undrafted out of Seton Hall.
Keyontae Johnson, Joel Soriano, and RaeQuan Battle are the three affiliate players represented. The roster lists five returners from the Swarm's 2023-24 NBA G League roster (MJ Walker Jr., Terrell Brown Jr., Marcus Garrett, Kent Bazemore, and Jaylen Sims). Greensboro 2024-25 NBA G League Draft pick Malik Hall is also included.
NO. NAME POS HT WT DOB PREVIOUS/COUNTRY CLASSIFICATION
1 MJ Walker Jr. F 6-5 219 03/28/98 Florida St./USA Returning Rights
3 Terrell Brown Jr. G 6-3 175 04/23/98 Washington/USA Returning Rights
7 Keyontae Johnson F 6-4 230 05/24/00 Kansas St./USA Affiliate
11 Joel Soriano C 6-10 256 01/30/00 St. John's/USA Affiliate
13 Marcus Garrett G 6-5 205 11/09/98 Kansas/USA Returning Rights
14 Moussa Diabaté* F 6-9 210 01/21/02 Michigan/France Two-Way
20 Malik Hall F 6-8 220 07/25/00 Michigan St./USA Draft
21 RaeQuan Battle G 6-5 195 02/19/01 West Virginia/USA Affiliate
22 Caleb McConnell G 6-7 195 06/08/99 Rutgers/USA Trade
24 Kent Bazemore F 6-5 202 07/01/89 Old Dominion/USA Returning Rights
25 KJ Simpson* G 6-2 190 08/08/02 Colorado/USA Two-Way
27 Jared Rhoden* G 6-5 210 08/27/99 Seton Hall/USA Two-Way
30 Jaylen Sims G 6-7 210 12/11/98 UNC Wilmington/USA Returning Rights
*Denotes twoÃ¢Ë'way player
The entire Swarm coaching and basketball operations staff is below.
2024-25 GREENSBORO SWARM BASKETBALL OPERATIONS
TITLE NAME
General Manager Cole Teal
Head Coach D.J. Bakker
Assistant Coach Nathan Peavy
Assistant Coach David Noel III
Assistant Coach Alex Ruoff
Head Video Coordinator & Brian Boyle
Player Development Assistant
Director of Player Development Markes Royster
Head Athletic Performance Coach Luka Svilar
Head Athletic Trainer Bryan Tachibana
Assistant Athletic Trainer Chelsea Casper
Basketball Operations Coordinator Irfan Fazal
Basketball Operations Apprentice Jessica Breland
Basketball Operations Assistant Christian Featherson
Basketball Operations Assistant Alex Bowman
Basketball Operations Assistant Trey Smith
Athletic Training Intern Jimmesia Jones
