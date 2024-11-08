College Park Earns 100th with in Franchise History in 104-95 Victory over Capital City Go-Go

Washington, D.C. - The College Park Skyhawks (1-0) emerged victorious to open the Tip-Off portion of the NBA G League Season against the Capital City Go-Go (0-1), 104-95. The victory was the 100 th in College Park history, and Steve Klei's first win as Skyhawks head coach.

The Skyhawks defense picked up right where they left off last season, collecting nine steals and eight blocks as a unit, marking the sixth time in College Park history the team has totaled at least 9+ steals and 8+ blocks. First-year Skyhawks guard Daeqwon Plowden swiped four of the nine steals, adding 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes in his 22 nd career start.

Atlanta Hawks two-way big man Dominick Barlow posted a game-high tying 23 points (8-12 FGM, 2-2 3FGM), seven rebounds, five blocks and two assists in 32 minutes. Barlow's five blocks were one shy of his career-high and mark the most rejections by a player in their College Park debut.

Barlow is the first Skyhawk to finish with at least 20+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ blocks since Atlanta Hawks two-way player Seth Lundy did so last season against the Long Island Nets on Mar. 30 th (21 points, seven rebounds, five blocks).

The duo of Barlow (23 points) and first-year Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris (23 points) combined for 56 of the Skyhawks' 104 points.

Joining Barlow and Harris in double figures were Plowden (17), Jordan Bowden (15), and Joey Hauser (12).

The teams traded the lead early, with Capital City gaining control 52-49 at the end of the first half.

Hauser provided a spark off the bench, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds in the first half, marking his career-high for rebounds in any half.

Trailing by as many as nine points late in the third quarter, the Skyhawks quickly cut into the Go-Go lead thanks to triples by Dwight Murray Jr. and Bowden to open the fourth quarter. After multiple ties and lead changes, the Skyhawks took an 88-87 lead with 6:38 left in the game and didn't trail again. Harris led the Skyhawks in the final frame, netting all eight of his fourth quarter points in the last 6:38.

Capital City was led by the duo of Justin Champagnie and Kira Lewis Jr., who netted 18 points each.

The Skyhawks return home to College Park on Monday, Nov. 11 th for Opening Night against Raptors 905 with tip-off set for 7 p.m. The home opener marks the first of a four-game homestand, including a Nov. 13 th rematch with Raptors 905 at 7 p.m., followed by a back-to-back against the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Nov. 17 th at 2 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 18 th at 7 p.m.

