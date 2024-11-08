Osceola Magic Drop Home Opener to Austin Spurs 128-117

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (0-1) started its 2024-25 season with a 128-117 loss on Friday night at the hands of the Austin Spurs. Two-way player Trevelin Queen led all scorers with 38 points on 13-17 shooting from the field for the Magic.

Malachi Flynn scored 35 points for the Spurs while Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix also scored over 20 points for the visitors.

Jarrett Culver, Ethan Thompson and Mac McClung were the other double-digit scorers in the Magic starting lineup, combining for 39 points.

The Spurs led by as many as 17 points and never trailed in a start-to-finish win. Despite turning the ball over 26 times, the Magic fought back and cut the lead under double digits multiple times throughout the second half. Austin pulled away at the end, however, with a total of six double-digit scorers.

The Magic and Spurs will meet again Sunday, November 10 at Osceola Heritage Park with tip off at 3 p.m. Fans can still purchase tickets for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets or call 407-447-2140.

NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2024

