Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Opening Night Roster

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has finalized its roster to begin the 2024-25 season. The roster includes 10 Herd players and three players on a Two-Way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Herd roster is led by Milwaukee Bucks Two-Way players Liam Robbins, Stanley Umude and returning for his second season Ryan Rollins. Three players will join the Herd as affiliate players: Philip Alston, Henry Ellenson and Jalen Lewis.

The roster also includes four returning players James Akinjo, Yor Anei, Stephen Thompson Jr. and Ibou Badji. Three players joined the roster through trade acquisitions, Terence Davis, Justise Winslow and Ade Murkey.

The team will begin the 2024-25 season on the road against the Iowa Wolves tonight with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game live on TUBI or locally on tape delay at 9:30 pm on TV32.

The Herd's detailed roster is below.

NAME # POS HT WT DOB COLLEGE/COUNTRY

James Akinjo 11 G 6-1 190 11/27/00 Baylor

Philip Alston 5 F 6-5 235 08/07/01 Loyola - Chicago

Yor Anei 14 C 6-10 220 12/07/99 DePaul

Ibou Badji 16 C 7-0 240 10/13/02 Senegal

Terence Davis 3 G 6-4 201 05/16/97 Mississippi

Henry Ellenson 4 F/C 6-10 240 01/13/97 Marquette

Jalen Lewis 24 F 6-10 223 05/21/05 Overtime Elite

Ade Murkey 9 G 6-5 200 01/29/98 Denver

Liam Robbins* 15 C 7-0 250 07/12/99 Vanderbilt

Ryan Rollins* 13 G 6-3 180 07/03/02 Toledo

Stephen Thompson Jr. 1 G 6-4 185 03/23/97 Oregon State

Stanley Umude* 17 G 6-6 210 04/12/99 Arkansas

Justise Winslow 12 F/G 6-6 222 03/26/96 Duke

*Bucks Two-Way player

