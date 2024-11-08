Herd Endure First Loss of the Season

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Iowa Wolves 111-93.

The Wisconsin Herd was led by assignment player Chris Livingston with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds while Justise Winslow added 17 points. James Akinjo also added a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

Iowa Wolves' leading scorer was assignment player Leonard Miller with 27 points followed by Daishen Nix with 26 points.

The Iowa Wolves knocked down back-to-back shots to tip off the game, but Chris Livingston immediately answered with a deep three-pointer. The Wolves carried the starting momentum to an 11-5 lead at the eight-minute mark. Wisconsin came back to tie the game with baskets by Justise Winslow and AJ Johnson. Henry Ellenson pushed the Herd over the top with a dunk assisted by Chris Livingston. Iowa quickly took the lead back with a three-pointer. The Wolves remained on top and got hot with an 8-0 run to grab a double-digit advantage at the end of the quarter. Iowa led 30-19.

The Herd came out firing in the second quarter, claiming 13 unanswered points to go up 32-30. Iowa snuck in one basket before the Herd ran away with an additional six straight points. The Wolves worked their way to within one point, but it wasn't enough to overthrow the Herd. Justise Winslow and Philip Alston teamed up for five points while Chris Livingston added consecutive baskets to give the Herd distance. Chris Livingston added four more points alongside a Henry Ellenson basket to put the Herd up 54-50 at the break. Justise Winslow led the Herd with 17 points while Chris Livingston followed with 12 points in the first half.

Chris Livingston opened the third quarter with a three to extend the Herd's headstart. Iowa came back to take their first lead since the first quarter, going up 66-57. James Akinjo interjected with five straight points to keep the Herd within double digits. The Wolves didn't settle and pushed ahead with three shots from deep to go ahead by 14 with three minutes remaining. The Herd hit a quiet 9-4 run to bring the score to Iowa 84 - Wisconsin 75 at the conclusion of the quarter.

Iowa claimed the first two buckets of the fourth quarter before Stephen Thompson Jr. connected on a four-point play while Yor Anei added another three-pointer to make it a six-point game. The teams went back and forth but Iowa broke the record with a deadly 20-2 run extending their lead. Chris Livingston closed out the game with four straight points for the Herd. The Iowa Wolves won 111-93.

The Herd will return home to take on the Grand Rapids Gold on Friday, November 15th with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. CST.

--Wisconsin Herd--

