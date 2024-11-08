Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce is set to host Hometown Heroes Night presented by Fareway Meat and Grocery on Thursday, November 14 during a 6:30 PM CT matchup with the Cleveland Charge. Free tickets for active, reserve or retired military/national guard personnel, as well as local law enforcement, fire & rescue and emergency medical services and their families are available online or can also be claimed at the box office in the main lobby of the Sanford Pentagon on the night of the game.

Skyforce players will be donning camouflage uniforms with stenciled wordmarks taking inspiration from the United States Army uniforms. The auction is live now and can be found by visiting the DASH website (sfskyforce.com/hometownhereos24) or app. Online bidding will continue to be available until 8:30 on the night of the game (Thursday, November 14) with all proceeds from the auction going to Operation Cares.

In addition to the auction, the Skyforce will host an enlistment ceremony at halftime. Young men and women who have enlisted in the Air Force, Army, Navy, National Guard, and Marines will take part in a ceremony that will confirm their enlistment into one of the previously mentioned organizations.

"Hometown Heroes Night is an event we enthusiastically anticipate each season," said Skyforce President Mike Heineman. "It is a privilege to host the women and men who serve and protect our country and community, while also supporting the families of those currently in active duty."

About Operation Cares

In March of 2003, the Sioux Falls Skyforce created a charity to benefit family members of soldiers who were sent overseas for service. Operation Cares was launched with the help of over 20 Sioux Falls businesses. This effort has raised nearly $200,000 for military families in need over the years. All proceeds have gone to help military families with everyday needs such as car repairs, groceries, home repairs, etc.

Season tickets, flex packs, and single-game tickets are on sale now. Discounts and benefits are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, please contact a Skyforce representative by visiting the front office at 2131 S. Minnesota Avenue or by calling at (605) 332-0605.

