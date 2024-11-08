Blue Coats Announce Details for Opening Night Presented by Chase

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats, NBA G League Affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, today announced details for the 2024-25 season opener at Chase Fieldhouse.

Opening Night presented by Chase is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. against the visiting Raptors 905. Doors open at 5 p.m. All fans receive a Blue Coats schedule magnet, courtesy of Chase.

Fans can enjoy the unique Courtside KidZone, as well as can't-miss entertainment from 76ers ENT, mascot Coaty, and promotional vendors along the concourse.

Delaware seeks its fifth-straight postseason berth. Head Coach Mike Longabardi returns for his second season on the sidelines after guiding the Coats to a 28-22 overall record and Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance in 2023-24.

The new NBA G League season features 31 teams. For the first time, all 30 NBA teams have an owned or operated NBA G League affiliate.

For the fourth season, the NBA G League schedule will be divided into two parts: the newly minted 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2024-25 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2024-25 season, culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. The Blue Coats won the Winter Showcase in 2021.

Delaware is the only NBA G League franchise to have won a Winter Showcase and a League Championship (2022-2023).

