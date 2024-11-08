Iowa Wolves Win 2024-25 Season Opener

November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves won its fourth consecutive season opener winning 111-93 over the Wisconsin Herd on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena to start the 2024-25 campaign.

Iowa (1-0) was led by Minnesota assignee, Leonard Miller and two-way, Daishen Nix who scored 27 and 26 points. Miller and Nix posted double-doubles with 16 rebounds and 10 assists, respectively. Trevor Keels, who played last season for Iowa, scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and handed out seven assists.

Coming off the bench, a pair of newcomers, Jaedon LeDee and Chasson Randle, had exciting debuts with 13 and 15 points, respectively. With the Wolves trailing 54-50 at halftime, LeDee scored nine and Randle 11 in the final two quarters.

Wisconsin (0-1) was paced by Milwaukee assignee, Chris Livingston with 22 points. Justise Winslow scored 17 points despite missing the second half due to injury.

Iowa started strong leading Wisconsin, 30-19, after the first quarter helped by stout defense that limited the Herd to just one three in the first quarter. Wisconsin responded with a 13-0 run at the start of the second that grabbed the lead and forced a Wolves' timeout.

After the break, Wisconsin stretched its lead to seven with a three before Iowa ripped off a 12-0 run. The Wolves led 84-75 heading to the fourth quarter as the teams traded baskets until Stephen Thompson knocked down a four-point play that pulled the Herd to within six. Iowa countered with the knockout punch of the game with a 22-2 scoring run that put the game out of reach.

Iowa continues opening weekend action Saturday night with the Sioux Falls Skyforce coming to Wells Fargo Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.