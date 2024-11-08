Charge Open Season Tomorrow on Newly Minted Rock Entertainment Sports Network

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cleveland Cavaliers, begin their fourth season in The Land tomorrow, Saturday, November 9 at 12:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse when they take on the Indiana Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers affiliate). The same two teams will face off again at the FieldHouse on Sunday in a 2:00 p.m. matinee affair.

Saturday's game will also be the first-ever Charge broadcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN), the free, over-the-air sports network (Channel on 22.1) and new television home of the Charge, Cleveland Monsters, Lake Erie Crushers, college football and Ohio high school sports. The network debuted its first live sports program in August 2024 and has since produced more than 50 broadcasts featuring high school, college and professional sports. RESN will soon be available on additional cable, satellite and virtual pay TV platforms. Specific launch details are forthcoming.

Sunday's Charge and Mad Ants contest will also be broadcast on RESN and simulcast on CW 43 WUAB.

Charge basketball will be on full display across Northeast Ohio with 14 games set to be broadcast on RESN, including five games simulcast on CW 43. The Charge will hit national audiences six times between games on NBA TV, NBA G League TV on Tubi, and Roku Sports Channel, along with 15 games on ESPN+. Fans can stream all other games through the team's website and through the Charge integration on the Cleveland Cavaliers mobile app, presented by LECOM.

The Charge's brand-new show, Charge Fast Break, premiered last night on RESN with the show set to air bi-weekly on Thursday's at 6:30 p.m. Charge play-by-play announcer, Scott Zurilla, will take viewers behind the scenes, showcasing exclusive interviews with Charge personnel and players and giving fan's some tips and tricks through segments like "Tips from the Pros". The show is executive produced and edited by Leo Simone and Jeremy Hawks.

Fans can also hear all 50 games live with Zurilla calling the action on the digital iHeart's NEO Sports Radio channel. To get connected, download and open the free iHeartRadio app and search "NEO" to listen to NEO Sports Radio or head to neosportsradio.com.

The full broadcast schedule can be found below:

Saturday 11/9/24 Charge vs. Mad Ants 12:00 PM Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 11/10/24 Charge vs. Mad Ants 2:00 PM RESN/CW 43 WUAB / NBA TV NEO Sports Radio

Thursday 11/14/24 Charge at Skyforce 7:30 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 11/15/24 Charge at Skyforce 8:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 11/19/24 Charge vs. Bulls 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 11/24/24 Charge at Cruise 6:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 11/26/24 Charge at Cruise 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 11/30/24 Charge at Gold 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 12/3/24 Charge vs. Skyforce 12:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Thursday 12/5/24 Charge vs. Cruise 12:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Monday 12/9/24 Charge at Wolves 7:30 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 12/10/24 Charge at Wolves 7:30 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 12/13/24 Charge vs. Herd 7:00 PM RESN/CW 43 WUAB NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 12/14/24 Charge vs. Herd 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

TBD NBA G League Showcase in Orlando, FL NEO Sports Radio

TBD NBA G League Showcase in Orlando, FL NEO Sports Radio

Friday 12/27/24 Charge vs. Lakers 7:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 12/28/24 Charge vs. Lakers 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 12/31/24 Charge at Swarm 2:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 1/3/25 Charge at Swarm 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 1/5/25 Charge at Go-Go 2:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 1/7/25 Charge at Go-Go 2:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 1/10/25 Charge vs. Gold 7:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 1/11/25 Charge vs. Gold 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 1/14/25 Charge vs. Skyhawks 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 1/19/25 Charge vs. Cruise 2:00 PM RESN / NBA TV NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 1/21/25 Charge vs. Cruise 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Thursday 1/23/25 Charge at Blue Coats 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 1/25/25 Charge at Blue Coats 1:00 PM Tubi NEO Sports Radio

Thursday 1/30/25 Charge at Blue 8:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 2/1/25 Charge at Vipers 8:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Monday 2/3/25 Charge at Vipers 8:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Friday 2/7/25 Charge vs. Knicks 7:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 2/8/25 Charge vs. Knicks 7:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Wednesday 2/12/25 Charge at 905 11:00 AM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Thursday 2/13/25 Charge at 905 7:30 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 2/22/25 Charge vs. Squadron 4:00 PM RESN / Tubi NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 2/23/25 Charge vs. Squadron 3:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Tuesday 2/25/25 Charge at Gold 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 2/28/25 Charge at Gold 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Wednesday 3/5/25 Charge vs. Magic 11:00 AM RESN/CW 43 WUAB NEO Sports Radio

Friday 3/7/25 Charge vs. Celtics 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 3/8/25 Charge vs. Celtics 7:00 PM RESN NEO Sports Radio

Wednesday 3/12/25 Charge vs. Remix 7:00 PM ESPN+ NEO Sports Radio

Friday 3/14/25 Charge at Herd 8:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 3/16/25 Charge at Cruise 1:00 PM Roku NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 3/22/25 Charge vs. Magic 5:00 PM RESN/CW 43 WUAB / Tubi NEO Sports Radio

Sunday 3/23/25 Charge vs. Skyhawks 4:00 PM RESN/CW 43 WUAB NEO Sports Radio

Friday 3/28/25 Charge at Nets 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Saturday 3/29/25 Charge at Nets 7:00 PM NBAGLeague.com NEO Sports Radio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will play host to the first five Charge home games of the 2024-25 NBA G League campaign. The team will have their grand opening at their new home at Cleveland's Public Hall on Friday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m. when they take on the Wisconsin Herd (Bucks affiliate). Tickets for all games at Public Hall and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are on sale now.

Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest team news by following: @ChargeCLE on X & Instagram and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChargeCLE.

