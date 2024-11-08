Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports
November 8, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and Arizona's Family have partnered to bring even more Suns basketball to fans across the state, airing Valley Suns home games on Arizona's Family Sports.
Throughout the 2024-25 NBA G League season, Arizona's Family Sports will air all 24 home games beginning with the home opener on Monday, November 11 versus the Stockton Kings. All Valley Suns game broadcasts on Arizona's Family Sports will also be available to stream on Suns Live, the exclusive streaming platform of the Phoenix Suns.
Valley Suns home games will be called by play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell. Bell holds play-by-play experience from California Baptist University, the Western Athletic Conference, National College Athletic Association, Pac-12 Network and Arizona State University's Sun Devil Athletics.
More information on where to watch Arizona's Family Sports is available at azfamily.com/channels.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2024
- Iowa Wolves Win 2024-25 Season Opener - Iowa Wolves
- Osceola Magic Drop Home Opener to Austin Spurs 128-120 - Osceola Magic
- Herd Endure First Loss of the Season - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Fall in Season Opener - Maine Celtics
- Skyforce to Host Hometown Heroes Night - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Charge Open Season Tomorrow on Newly Minted Rock Entertainment Sports Network - Cleveland Charge
- Blue Coats Announce Details for Opening Night Presented by Chase - Delaware Blue Coats
- Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports - Valley Suns
- Greensboro Swarm Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Greensboro Swarm
- Wisconsin Herd Announces 2024-25 Opening Night Roster - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Tip off 2024-25 Season Tonight - Maine Celtics
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.