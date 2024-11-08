Valley Suns Home Games to Broadcast on Arizona's Family Sports

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, and Arizona's Family have partnered to bring even more Suns basketball to fans across the state, airing Valley Suns home games on Arizona's Family Sports.

Throughout the 2024-25 NBA G League season, Arizona's Family Sports will air all 24 home games beginning with the home opener on Monday, November 11 versus the Stockton Kings. All Valley Suns game broadcasts on Arizona's Family Sports will also be available to stream on Suns Live, the exclusive streaming platform of the Phoenix Suns.

Valley Suns home games will be called by play-by-play announcer Braiden Bell. Bell holds play-by-play experience from California Baptist University, the Western Athletic Conference, National College Athletic Association, Pac-12 Network and Arizona State University's Sun Devil Athletics.

More information on where to watch Arizona's Family Sports is available at azfamily.com/channels.

