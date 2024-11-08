Maine Celtics Tip off 2024-25 Season Tonight

PORTLAND, ME - With a finalized roster, the Maine Celtics will tip off the 2024-25 NBA G League season tonight at Long Island. The Celtics return to action fresh off their most successful playoff run in franchise history. Maine begins its first Eastern Conference title defense with a pair of games on the road before returning for next week's home opener on Nov. 15 vs. Westchester.

Featuring four players from last year's historic roster, Maine will be led by returning Two-Way Players JD Davison and Drew Peterson, with Boston Celtics rookie Anton Watson the third Two-Way Player on the squad. Returning Players Don Carey, Jr. and Jordan Schakel will help lead a roster filled with both young players and G League veterans.

Below is the Maine Celtics' 2024-25 roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight College How Acquired

1 Jay Scrubb G/F 6-5 220 John A. Logan Coll. Returning Player

2 Hason Ward* F 6-9 230 Iowa State Affiliate Player

3 JD Davison G 6-1 195 Alabama Two-Way Player

4 London Johnson G 6-3 181 G League Ignite 2024 G League Draft

6 Tristan Enaruna* F 6-8 220 Cleveland State Affiliate Player

7 Donald Carey, Jr. G 6-5 187 Maryland Returning Player

8 Jordan Schakel G 6-6 200 San Diego State Returning Player

11 Eric Gaines* G 6-2 165 UAB 2024 G League Draft

13 Drew Peterson F 6-9 205 USC Two-Way Player

14 Dmytro Skapintsev C 7-1 215 Cal State-Northridge Returning Player

24 Ron Harper, Jr. G 6-6 245 Rutgers Affiliate Player

28 Anton Watson* F 6-8 235 Gonzaga Two-Way Player

33 Kavion Pippen C 6-10 240 Southern Illinois G League Draft

*Rookie

To reduce the roster to the maximum 13 players, Maine waived Russell Tchewa and Kameron Warrens, while Sahvir Wheeler was acquired by Memphis in a trade, with Maine receiving the Returning Player Rights to Wesley Saunders.

Once again, Maine's season will be split in two. Every NBA G League team will play at least two games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase in December, which is the culmination of the first part of the league's season - the Tip-Off Tournament. During the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Once the Showcase is completed, all standings will be reset for the 34-game Regular Season, followed by the NBA G League Playoffs.

Tickets for all Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

