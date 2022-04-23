Gravelle Strikes Late, Rush Take Game 1, 3-2

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - Brett Gravelle netted the game-winning goal in the third period, Max Coatta had a goal and an assist and Lukas Parik made 32 saves as the Rapid City Rush beat the Allen Americans, 3-2, in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series, Friday night at The Monument Ice Arena. The Rush took a 1-0 series lead by winning their first playoff game since 2015.

With the game tied at two late in the third period, Coatta took a pass at the blue line and carried the puck to the high slot. He let loose a snap shot that was deflected by Gravelle and past Luke Peressini, putting the Rush on top, 3-2.

Allen pulled Peressini for an extra attacker late but didn't mount any serious challenge on Lukas Parik. Gravelle's goal held as the game-winner and the Rush took Game 1, 3-2.

Rapid City opened the scoring just a minute and a half into the first period by scoring on the first shot of the game. Logan Nelson was fed at the blue line, spun and flung a shot toward the net with Avery Peterson crashing. Peterson deflected the puck and it bounced past Peressini, giving the Rush a 1-0 lead.

Allen answered later in the same period when Phil Beaulieu fed Chad Costello in the slot. He cranked a one-timer past Parik and the game was tied at one.

The Rush took the lead again in the second period after Coatta grabbed the puck below the goal line and skated it to the bottom of the left circle. He flicked a wrist shot top-shelf to the glove side of Peressini, putting Rapid City back on top.

The Americans again tied it a minute and a half later when a flurry of shots on net didn't get through Parik but the puck sat at the top of the crease. With Parik screened and unable to see the puck or cover it, Chad Butcher flipped a shot top shelf and into the net, tying the score at two.

Coatta led all skaters with a goal and an assist and Peterson and Gravelle rounded out the Rapid City scoring. The game was briefly delayed in the third period when a nearby lightning strike caused a power surge that shut off a portion of the lights in the building.

Rapid City took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series with the win. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

