Everblades Look to Extend Lead in Game Two on Saturday

ESTERO, Fla. - Following Friday night's thrilling 4-3 overtime victory in the opening game of the Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus Dealers of Southwest Florida, the Florida Everblades will look to extend their lead as they welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits back to Hertz Arena for Game Two of the division semifinal series on Saturday night. The puck drops in The Swamp at 7:00 pm.

Following game two, the division semifinal series shifts to Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. Game Three is slated for Wednesday, April 27 at 7:05 pm.

2022 KELLY CUP PLAYOFFS - FIRST ROUND AT A GLANCE

Everblades Lead Series 1-0

Game 1 Fri., April 22 Everblades 4, Swamp Rabbits 3 (OT)

Game 2 Sat., April 23 Swamp Rabbits at Everblades Hertz Arena, 7:00 pm

Game 3 Wed., April 27 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 7:05 pm

Game 4 Fri., April 29 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 7:05 pm

Game 5* Sat., April 30 Everblades at Swamp Rabbits Bon Secours Wellness Arena, 7:05 pm

Game 6* Mon., May 2 Swamp Rabbits at Everblades Hertz Arena, 7:30 pm

Game 7* Wed., May 4 Swamp Rabbits at Everblades Hertz Arena, 7:30 pm

Home Games in Bold * Games 5, 6 and 7, if Necessary

NEWS AND NOTES

GAME ONE RECAP: The Everblades strung together four consecutive goals on Friday night for a 4-3 overtime win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in Game One, Round One of the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Fourth-seeded Greenville came onto the Hertz Arena ice looking to make a statement against the top-seeded Blades and promptly collected three first-period goals from Christian Kasatul (8:59), Nikita Pavlychev (9:39) and Ayden McDonald (14:52). Stefan Leblanc got the Everblades on the board at 15:01 of the second period to trim the visitors' lead to 3-1. In the third frame, neither team managed to score for more than 18 minutes, but Joe Pendenza (18:40) trimmed the margin to 3-2 and Matteo Gennaro made it a 3-3 game with 35 seconds left in regulation. Captain Everblade John McCarron sent the Blades faithful home happy, picking up the game winner 2:05 into overtime. Blake Winiecki collected three assists on the night, while Leblanc added two helpers to give the blueliner a three-point night. Pendenza and Jake Jaremko also added assists for the Everblades.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: Despite being shutout for 35 minutes and held to just one goal until the clock showed just 1:20 left in regulation, three different Everblades collected multiple points in Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory in the Kelly Cup Playoff opener versus Greenville. Blake Winiecki (3 A) and Stefan Leblanc (1 G, 2 A) both picked up three points on the night, while Joe Pendenza (1 G, 1 A) chipped in two points. For Winiecki, it was his 19th multiple-point effort this year, tops among all Everblades, and the fifth three-assist performance by an Everblade in 2021-22. Pendenza logged his 14th multi-point game this year, while Leblanc enjoyed his second.

STEPPING UP FROM THE BLUE LINE: With his second multi-point performance this season, defenseman Stefan Leblanc could not have picked a bigger stage to record his first three-point game of the year. Leblanc, who had 13 points on one goal and 12 assists during the regular season, had a two-assist effort in the Blades' 3-1 win over Idaho on April 2. His last three-point performance in the ECHL came as a member of the Newfoundland Growlers when he had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Worcester Railers on November 3, 2018.

OVERTIME MAGIC: During the regular season, the Everblades compiled a 5-6 record game that ended in overtime. After losses in the first three regular-season games that ended in extra time, the Blades righted the ship, winning five of the next eight. John McCarron's game-winning overtime goal in Friday's playoff opener made him the sixth different Everblade to register a game-winning overtime tally, joining Alex Aleardi (1/30 at Greenville), Joe Pendenza (2/18 vs. South Carolina), Jake McLaughlin (2/26 at South Carolina), Jake Jaremko (4/4 at Orlando) and Matteo Gennaro (4/15 vs Atlanta).

FORT GAHAGEN STANDS TALL: After allowing three goals in the first 14:52 of Friday's playoff opener, Parker Gahagen settled in and showed the same brilliance that made him the ECHL's second-ranked netminder with a 2.32 GAA, holding the Swamp Rabbits scoreless for the final 47:13 of play. Facing Greenville during the regular season, Gahagen chalked up a team-best four wins, including a pair of shutouts, while logging a stellar 1.94 GAA to go with a .926 save percentage. In addition to the two shutouts, Gahagen held the Swamp Rabbits scoreless for just under 51 minutes in relief of Tomas Vomacka on March 4. Gahagen posted four regular-season shutouts, third-highest among ECHL goalies.

ELSEWHERE IN THE EAST: In addition to the Everblades jumping out to a 1-0 lead over Greenville, #3 Jacksonville leads #2 Atlanta 2-0 in the other South Division series. In the North Division, #1 Reading leads #4 Maine 2-0, while #2 Newfoundland holds a 1-0 lead over #3 Trois-Rivières.

WILD, WILD WEST: Each of the four Western Conference series have exactly one game in the books. In the Central Division, #1 Toledo leads #4 Cincinnati, while #3 Wheeling leads #2 Fort Wayne. In the Mountain Division, #1 Utah leads #4 Tulsa and #2 Rapid City leads #3 Allen.

BLADES KELLY CUP HISTORY: In the franchise's 24th season, the Everblades have qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs every season except for one. The Blades have advanced to the Kelly Cup finals four times and are seeking their second Kelly Cup championship, having hoisted the hardware previously in 2012.

