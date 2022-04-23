ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Tulsa's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Playoff Game #G-1, Tulsa at Utah, on April 22.

Soper was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head under Rule #48.5 at 13:47 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Soper will miss Tulsa's playoff game at Utah tonight (April 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

