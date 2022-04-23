Lions Hope to Rebound in Game 2 Tonight

April 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







After travelling 2,400 kilometres (and two time zones) from Trois-Rivières to St. John's, Newfoundland, the Lions put on a strong showing Friday night but ultimately fell to the Newfoundland Growlers by a score of 7-4 in the first game of the North Division semi-finals.

There was no shortage of offense as the teams combined for 81 shots on net and 11 goals. The key for the Lions tonight will be to limit the Growlers' offensive attack while producing more goals of their own.

Trois-Rivières will also be counting on continued strong performances from forwards Olivier Archambault (one goal and two assists) and Shawn St-Amant (one goal and two assists). Montreal Canadiens 2017 second round pick (56th overall) Josh Brook also had a two-assist game.

Game Two of the Canadian rivalry continues tonight in St. John's at Mary Brown's Centre. Puck drop is at 5:30 p.m.

The schedule for the rest of the best-of-seven series is as follows:

Game 2 - Saturday, April 23 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 26 at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m.)

Game 4 - Thursday, April 28 at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m.)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Saturday, April 30 at Trois-Rivières (7:00 p.m.)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Monday, May 2 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Tuesday, May 3 at Newfoundland (5:30 p.m.)

Players to watch:

Lions' forward Shawn St-Amant had one goal and two assists in Friday's game.

Newfoundland forward Zach O'Brien had one goal and three assists in Game 1.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.